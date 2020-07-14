Baltimore home sales rebound as coronavirus pandemic ebbs in the region

What homes there are for sale in the Baltimore area are selling fast, often at close to the asking price and sometimes in bidding wars.
Spurred by limited inventory, desire for more personal space and record-low mortgage rates, homebuyers pushed median sales prices in the region and new pending sales to 10-year highs in June.
The housing market, slowed dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic in April and May, has begun to rebound, a trend that economists and those affiliated with the industry predicted during the decline because the inventory of homes for sale was already short.
Nearly 4,000 homes sold in the Baltimore metropolitan area last month, which includes the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties, according to new data published Tuesday by Bright MLS.
The 3,941 homes that sold — 1.2% more than last June’s total and 37.2% more than in May — spent an average of 14 days on the market. That’s down three days from this same time last year and one day less than last month’s average, according to the real estate service.
Such a furious sales pace is partly a reflection of a lack of available of homes for sale. The inventory of active listings plummeted nearly 46% to 5,440 homes in June.
Chris Finnegan, a spokesperson for Bright MLS, said while it’s unknown why listings and inventory are down, potential sellers should take comfort in the volume of new pending sales — referred to as new pendings — which rose to 5,156 last month, 19.1% higher than a year ago and 14.4% greater than a month ago.
“What we’re seeing now is indicative of a recovering market,” he said. “People are out there waiting on the sidelines to list their homes and get in the market, but this shows if you do, you’re going to get a nice price and have people snap them up.”
Finnegan said pending sales generally represent a barometer of health for the market, and Baltimore’s looks to be getting back on track.
The median sales price for homes in the region reached $309,000 in June, up 3% since last year and 4.6% since last month, according to the data. While this might appear as high for the Baltimore area, it still pales in comparison to the median sales price of homes in Washington, Northern Virginia and the Montgomery County region, Finnegan said.
“Nationally, Baltimore is far from cheap, but regionally, it’s a great value compared to the district and the greater capital area,” he added.
Meanwhile, mortgage rates fell to less than 3.2% in June, sparking overwhelming interest from potential buyers both regionally and nationally.
“We’ve never seen these rates. It just pays to pay a mortgage more than rent,” said Gay Cororaton, director of housing and commercial research for the National Association of Realtors. “The market really just flew — we’re seeing that nationally.”
Cororaton said despite the pandemic, new contracts are up 16% nationwide compared to last year. She said the health crisis cut short a strong first quarter of the year that showed many people in stable financial situations.
She described this current wave of homebuyers as mostly millennials as old as 40 who had planned to buy homes this year but might have shifted their timeframes due to the uncertainties associated with the nationwide shutdowns. Now, many of them have enhanced needs for single-family homes due to new teleworking and homeschooling requirements.
Kellie Langley, a Towson-based Realtor with Coldwell Banker, said the pool of buyers and sellers has been reduced to those who need to move for urgent reasons such as a new job or a divorce.
“I’ve never been as busy as this spring and summer,” Langley said. “There’s been such a great amount of activity based on the amount of inventory. Things are selling quickly and often with multiple offers on the same property — it’s the perfect storm.”
Langley said clients have been expressing a preference for houses in Baltimore County specifically for the last 18 months, but inventory shortages and lower than average mortgage rates have accelerated even more activity. With the pandemic looming overhead, she said she also hears more concerns about having enough space for families with children and adults working remotely.
“For a lot of people who didn’t have a home office to begin with, they’re realizing how valuable that could be,” she said.
Survey data released by the National Association of Realtors’ Research Group shows nearly 40% of agents represent buyers with increased urgency to purchase homes because of delays related to the pandemic. Another 21% of agents reported buyers seeking the benefits of new homes, such as office space or backyards.
And as parts of the country reopened, employment improved in June and people received as much as $2,400 per household in federal stimulus money. Consumers flocked back to the market after an unusually slow spring, which usually represents the peak time for listing. In the Baltimore area, the unemployment rate remains lower than the national average, according to the MLS data.
Finnegan said spring’s decreased activity has spurred overwhelming demand now.
“The spring market, which is so huge in residential real estate — we didn’t have that this year,” Finnegan said. “But if you dig into these numbers, that scarcity can be an advantage to you.”
After a slow spring, supply may be starting to bounce back. New listings increased 11% over May to 4,440, Bright MLS reported. Still, the figure was a seven-year low for the month of June and 8.9% lower than June 2019′s total of 5,440.
The lack of inventory coupled with rebounding demand has buyers paying closer to the asking price than they have in 10 years. On average, buyers paid 98% of the original list price, Bright MLS reported.
Median sales prices increased in the metro area overall, rising 5.8% in Baltimore County to $275,000 compared to June 2019, 1.9% in Howard County to $454,000 and 0.1% to $378,500 in Anne Arundel. Median prices were unchanged in Carroll County at $345,000, but dipped 2.1% to $164,000 in Baltimore City and 2.8% to $275,000 in Harford County.
And though closed sales in June increased in the metro area compared with June 2019, the year-to-date total remains 2.9% lower than this same period last year.
“We’re still way off from last year, but relative to April and May, buyers are driving up the demand and the demand is outpacing the supply,” Corraton said.
The National Association of Realtors’ data shows that most buyers, 76%, did not change their new home location preference because of the pandemic. But those who did overwhelmingly preferred moving to a suburban area, followed by rural areas and small towns.
Latest Coronavirus
Cororaton said the evolving shift toward the suburbs will likely become more pronounced as the pandemic continues to disrupt American work routines, especially as companies offer more flexibility for employees and more industries pivot to remote offices.