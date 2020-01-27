Things to do in Baltimore and online Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

For the first time ever, the Baltimore Museum of Industry takes an exhibit outside. This one, “Women of Steel,” uplifts stories of women who worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant in Sparrows Point over the last near-century. Come and learn more about the women, including many who worked in the face of sexism, harassment and other challenges. Starts Oct. 12, along Baltimore Museum of Industry fence, 1415 Key Hwy., free, thebmi.org. (Tradepoint Atlantic, Bethlehem Steel Collection. Baltimore Museum of Industry)