Things to do in Baltimore and online Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

Learn about the early Black architects of Baltimore who helped shape the city skyline. The online event is hosted by Dale Glenwood Green of Morgan State University and sponsored by Baltimore Heritage, Doors Open Baltimore and the Baltimore Architecture Foundation. Friday 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. aiabaltimore.org/baltimore-architecture-foundation.
(Kawajiri, Chiaki / HANDOUT)

John Coffren
By John Coffren
Jan 27, 2021
You can shakeup your weekend with a selection of events going on in Baltimore. Choose from a trip to the Maryland Science Center or read a good book or give a listen to a jazz concert.
Join the African American Read-In sponsored by the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wednesday Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. - Original Credit: Enoch Pratt Free Library
Jan. 29: Early Black architects
Learn about the early Black architects of Baltimore who helped shape the city skyline. The online event is hosted by Dale Glenwood Green of Morgan State University and sponsored by Baltimore Heritage, Doors Open Baltimore and the Baltimore Architecture Foundation. Friday 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. aiabaltimore.org/baltimore-architecture-foundation.
Ongoing: Maryland Science Center children’s workshop
Future scientists get hands-on experience here. The Maryland Science Center is offering an in-person class for children ages 5-7. Tickets cost $19.95 and include admission to the exhibit halls. Friday 10:30 a.m. mdsci.org.
Jan. 29: Stephen Arnold Quartet
The local jazz-trained musicians will be performing as part the livestream An die Musik series. Listen in on the virtual concert. Tickets cost $10. Friday 7 p.m. andiemusiklive.com
Jan. 31: Cooking classes
Learn how to make a cheesy French breakfast or a classic Italian-American dinner. Country French Brunch at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday Supper II at 4:30 p.m., each cost $59. Class size limited to 12 and taught at Schola, 916 North Charles Street. scholacooks.com. Sunday 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Half-price Friday night at the National Aquarium
Explore the denizens of the deep at half the cost at the National Aquarium. Tickets cost $19.95. Friday after 5 p.m. aqua.org.
Ongoing: Port Discovery Children’s Museum Scout badge workshop
For children 5 and up, the Port Discovery Children’s Museum is hosting virtual badge workshops for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts every Saturday through June. Register at portdiscover.org/overnights to receive a link to access the workshop and the materials needed to take part. Participation costs $20. Saturday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Ongoing: “Issue No. 1″ exhibit at the Full Circle Gallery
In the latest exhibition at Baltimore’s Full Circle Gallery, Bria Sterling-Wilson pieces together torn fabric and clippings from fashion magazines and newspapers to create evocative collages that interrogate race and identity. In a quote on the gallery’s website, Sterling-Wilson says her artwork questions the idealized standards of beauty placed upon women of color while also drawing attention to Black joy and unity. The exhibition runs online until Jan. 16. fullcirclephotogallery.com.
Ongoing: Virtual Train Garden Display at Engine Company 45
The Highlandtown Train Garden (pictured) is canceled this year because of the coronavirus, but model train aficionados can still get their fix at The Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine Company 45, where a video tour of the seasonal train garden will be shown on a 20-foot projector that can be seen from inside a car. Monday-Friday from 4-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m. 2700 Glen Ave., Western Run Park. facebook.com/watch/?v=372261700507769
Through April 2021: Women of Steel
For the first time ever, the Baltimore Museum of Industry takes an exhibit outside. This one, “Women of Steel,” uplifts stories of women who worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant in Sparrows Point over the last near-century. Come and learn more about the women, including many who worked in the face of sexism, harassment and other challenges. Starts Oct. 12, along Baltimore Museum of Industry fence, 1415 Key Hwy., free, thebmi.org.
