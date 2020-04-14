Local sports industry freelancers find themselves out of work due to coronavirus

Pete Medhurst is normally the busiest man in sports broadcasting, especially during the spring season.
The Churchton resident routinely juggles a wide range of professional commitments, often two or three per day.
Medhurst works mornings for 106.7 The Fan delivering periodic sports news updates. He also hosts Washington Nationals postgame shows and weekend talk shows for WJFK-FM, which is based in Washington, D.C.
Medhurst is also the longtime “Voice of Navy Athletics,” performing play-by-play for radio broadcasts. During the spring, he would be calling Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse games pretty much every weekend.
The Big Ten Network had contracted Medhurst to provide play-by-play for several college lacrosse telecasts with games at Maryland and Rutgers among those on the schedule.
The 1987 Southern High graduate is the veteran track announcer at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, too. Live racing at the harness track nicknamed “Raceway by the Beltway” was well underway with Medhurst usually working the Sunday night card.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all that work went away overnight in mid-March. The Patriot League canceled spring sports so there are no Navy lacrosse games to broadcast. The Big Ten Conference would soon follow suit. Rosecroft Raceway is on indefinite hiatus. Major League Baseball has postponed the regular season.
For someone who has become accustomed to hustling from one gig to the next, Medhurst suddenly finds himself with all sorts of free time. He is still doing hourly and half-hourly news updates on 106.7 The Fan from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. but has the rest of the day free.
“My daughter waits for me to get off the air and we practice softball in the yard or shoot baskets in the driveway,” Medhurst said. “It’s kind of the same rotation every day, which is really weird. You just meander around the house looking for something to do.
“This is the most time I’ve had at home during the spring since I was 5 years old. It’s really been a bummer,” Medhurst added.
Medhurst is among many freelancers from Anne Arundel County who have seen their livelihoods affected by the complete shutdown of sports. For television production technicians, camera operators and sportswriters, no games mean no paycheck.
For Medhurst, the loss of various freelance broadcasting gigs has so far cost him approximately $8,000 worth of income since the sports world stood silent in mid-March. A good amount of that is the result of the Nationals being sidelined.
Not only does Medhurst host “Nats Talk Live” on 106.7 following each home game, he was also slated to serve as the organization’s backup radio broadcaster. Last season, he called 15 Nationals games as a fill-in for Dave Jageler, who moved to the television booth whenever Bob Carpenter takes scheduled days off.
Medhurst had been slated to join Charlie Slowes in the radio booth for several Nationals games in April and May.
“Getting to broadcast a Nats game is an honor and a privilege. You’re disappointed to lose those amazing opportunities,” Medhurst said.
Adding insult to injury, Medhurst also made some side money as a high school softball umpire in Anne Arundel County. He was also slated to umpire several United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Fastpitch Tournaments beginning in March.
High school spring sports are on hold, while those USSSA events have either been canceled or postponed.
In some respects, Medhurst has been rather fortunate. The Naval Academy Athletic Association chose to honor his contract even though he is not broadcasting games.
“That was a great gesture on behalf of Navy. They did not need to do that,” he said.
WJFK-FM has managed to maintain its daily schedule of sports talk shows with all the talent working remotely. Using a Comrex access transmitter and ethernet cable, Medhurst delivers the news updates from the comfort of his south county home during breaks from the “Sports Junkies” then “Grant and Danny” shows.
Last week, Chad Dukes lost power at his home in Oakton, Virginia so Medhurst had to fill-in as the afternoon studio host for a few hours.
More than anything else, Medhurst is identified as the play-by-play voice of Navy athletics. Not being in the radio booth within the press box high atop Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium every Saturday or driving to road games at Colgate or Lehigh has been very strange.
“I feel so bad for all our seniors whose careers were ended with the snap of a finger,” Medhurst said. “I was looking forward to calling some historic moments this spring.”
Medhurst mentioned the fact Navy women’s lacrosse standout Kelly Larkin was on the verge of several significant career milestones. On the men’s lacrosse side, first-year head coach Joe Amplo could have notched his first victory over archrival Army.
“I’m always emotional on Senior Day because you know what that moment means for those players and their parents,” Medhurst said. “I’ll get to broadcast another lacrosse game, but those midshipmen won’t get to play another lacrosse game.”
No highlights to replay
Kent Aycock has fashioned a successful career in the sports television production industry. The Crownsville resident has found a niche as a replay technician for MLB, NBA and NHL contests in the Baltimore-Washington area.
Aycock works Mid-Atlantic Sports Network telecasts of Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals home games. He’s also a regular staple of NBC Sports Washington broadcasts of Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards contests at Capital One Arena.
All arenas remain empty, leaving Aycock is out of a job.
“We get paid by the day, so if there aren’t any games there are no pay checks,” Aycock said last week. “I just did my weekly unemployment filing today. I’m learning how to work way through the unemployment system. It’s been rough.”
Aycock and NBC Sports Washington colleague Tom Newman, an Annapolis resident, regularly car-pool together and worked the Washington Wizards-New York Knicks game on Tuesday, March 10. Following that contest, they learned that a Celine Dion concert scheduled for the next night at Capital One Arena had been canceled, an ominous sign.
Two days later, Aycock and Newman were driving into D.C. for a 1 p.m. crew call to begin preparation for that night’s Washington Capitals contest when they received the call.
“Our producer told us to go home because the Caps were not playing,” Aycock said. “By that Saturday, we were all out of work. It was remarkable how quickly it all came to an end.”
Aycock got his start in television production in 2000 with Home Team Sports, primarily working Orioles and Capitals games. The 15-year resident of the Baldwin Hills community has developed into an expert replay operator using the EVS Solutions machines that have become standard in the industry. He is one of two EVS operators in the production truck charged with building highlight packages.
NBC Sports Washington paid all its freelancers through the end of March, which lessened the shock of suddenly being without a job, which Aycock said “made a huge difference for a lot of people.”
However, as the April sports calendar steadily slips away and not much hope for MLB, NHL or NBA returning in May, Aycock is losing $6,000 to $8,000 per month worth of income.
“One of the worst things is not knowing when it’s all going to end,” he said. “I figure when it comes back it will be fast and furious. However, there might be some significant changes.”
Normally, NBC Sports Washington has a crew of about 15 in its Game Creek Video production truck. Aycock said there is already talk of scaling back the crew in order to conform with social distancing measures.
'Camera girl’ sidelined
Elaine Rom was a mass communications major at Towson University when she discovered her calling. Bill Brown, renowned executive producer for Home Team Sports, spoke to her television production class and Rom cornered him afterward.
“I always wanted to work in television and figured Bill Brown would be a great contact to make,” she said. “I was the last intern he hired in 1996.”
Rom did a second internship as a camera operator the following summer and began working full-time in the business in 1998. More than two decades later, the Severna Park resident boasts an impeccable reputation in the business and has a full calendar of work.
Rom regularly works Monday Night Football broadcasts, which are overseen by director Jimmy Platt — an Edgewater resident. She operates Camera 3 that is positioned at the 35-yard line.
Rom also works as a camera operator for MASN, NBC Sports Washington and will occasionally work football or lacrosse games at Maryland or Navy.
When the sports world shut down, Rom “basically ripped up my calendar.” With all four Baltimore-Washington area professional sports teams sidelined, so is the woman whose email address begins with cameragirl11.
“It’s scary because you don’t know the end date, where you could say to yourself if I could just have to make it to this,” Rom said. “The fact it’s indefinite is very unnerving.”
Rom’s husband is employed by a dental software company based in Severna Park. She occupies the wide-open days with a variety of home projects, overseeing the online education of a fifth-grade daughter and starting a garden.
“I’m in my pajamas practically all day,” Rom said. “It’s a daily challenge to find ways to stay busy around house.
“Every time I open my email it’s another cancellation. Everything has come to a screeching halt. It’s a little depressing.”
Nothing to write about
Patrick Stevens has enjoyed an 18-year career as a sportswriter, much of it spent as a full-time staff member with newspapers. The Glen Burnie resident had two separate stints as the local colleges beat writer for The Washington Times and also had a two-year term with the Syracuse Media Group.
For the last five years, Stevens has survived as a freelance sportswriter working for a wide range of publications. Among the more reliable sources of income was part-time work with The Athletic, mostly writing long-form features about Navy and Maryland athletics.
When the sports world stopped spinning due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Athletic made the decision to eliminate freelancers and Stevens did not have his contract renewed when it expired at the end of March.
Stevens also provides game coverage and writes features for Lacrosse Magazine. That work, too, has mostly dried up. So has his gig covering Orioles and Nationals home games for the Associated Press.
“There’s never a good time for something like this, but spring is certainly not the worst,” Stevens said. “I would say August to March is when the bulk of my money is made.”
Stevens finds himself sitting around his apartment doing a lot of reading and research. This sudden, widespread loss of income has left his future as a freelance sportswriter in doubt.
“Realistically, I think it’s time to start doing something else,” Stevens said. “When you’re sizing it all up, you have to be realistic about the stability.”
Stevens is single with no dependents and has therefore been able to bank a considerable amount of money over the years. He is grateful to not worry about paying the rent or bills any time soon.
“You save up for a rainy day. This so happens to be monsoon season,” he said.