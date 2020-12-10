Anne Arundel to suspend organized sports, close ice rinks and bowling alleys starting Wednesday

All organized sports and practices, including at private schools and in school and church gyms, will be suspended effective 5 p.m. Wednesday as part of a new round of coronavirus restrictions announced Thursday by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Indoor ice rinks, indoor theaters, bowling alleys, performance venues, pool halls and roller rinks will also be closed, and fitness centers will reduce capacity to 25% and require masks. Gyms also cannot have group fitness activities.
Most youth sports, including basketball, wrestling and volleyball, were suspended in mid-November but some lower risk sports, such as youth swimming, had continued.
The new restrictions also included moving retail to 25% capacity and bars and restaurants to take-out only.
Anne Arundel County reported 341 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. The county case rate ticked up to around 48 positive cases for every 100,000 residents, the sixth day in a row the county has set a new case rate record, according to county health department data.
Anne Arundel has now confirmed 19,255 cases since the pandemic began in March. Another two people died of the virus as of Thursday; a total of 297 residents have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“At the end of the pandemic we’re going to look back on this time and we’re going to ask ourselves whether there was more we could have done to save lives,” Pittman said. “I don’t want to be in a position of wishing we had done more.”
This story will be updated.