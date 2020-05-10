A Mother’s Day apart is new territory for close-knit Samaras family

Cory Samaras would describe her family’s Zoom hangouts as crazy. Chaotic.
The moment the Samaras family pops up in little boxes on the computer screen, words flutter around like flocks of birds as matriarch Cathy Samaras and her daughters talk simultaneously with each other. Sisters rib Cory, the middle child, for using an Android. They hold their beverage of choice.
Zoom is where they’ve come together as a family in the two months since coronavirus ushered Maryland residents to stay safely at home. It’s where the six children and their matriarch will spend Mother’s Day together Sunday.
Adopting Zoom as a platform for family gatherings is seen as a gift to the family, as it helps the four daughters and two sons connect with their parents from the Midwest, New York and San Francisco more than their once-a-year get-together.
Business-wise, Cathy, 76, and her children have their hands full handling Chesapeake Club Lacrosse, Synapse Sports and Quickstix, where weekly office meetings have been replaced by conference calls.
“Working from home is pretty typical for me," said eldest daughter Staci, who lives in Ellicott City, "but not being able to go down whenever I want to is pretty hard. It’s strange that you just can’t.”
But to Annapolis girls lacrosse coach Stephy Samaras,it’s a sad affair. The Samaras family, she said, is not a virtual family.
This time of year, Stephy would normally visit her mother every day before and after lacrosse practice. Her father, George, would drop down the stands at halftime to pass Stephy coaching advice.
Instead, Stephy last saw her parents on March 16, to deliver groceries. Cathy is 76; George is doubly at risk, both at age 77 and with a preexisting condition. The chair of the Department of Medicine at Anne Arundel Medical Center has worked from home since March and has become Cathy’s main companion for the first time in their 54-year marriage.
“Not having the kids in and out of the door, that’s a big shock, because they can all tell you, you never know who’s going to walk in this door," Cathy said. "There’s always people here. That’s been a real change.”
There has never been in a time in her life when Stephy, who flies around the world for lacrosse, hasn’t seen her mother within a month. Even when she lived in California, Stephy flew through Baltimore before landing in Wales, where she coached the National Team. Each time, she’d stay with her mother.
“We’re going on almost two months,” Stephy said. “It’s great that there’s this technology, but the in-person interaction between us is way greater than anything else. It’s hard.”
The distance is uncomfortable. Stephy’s worried that even as an Annapolis resident she couldn’t get to a hospital if need be, or comfort the other parent. Cory’s at a greater disadvantage; she moved to Minnesota a year ago.
“I don’t like that I’m so far away. I don’t like that if I needed to be back, I’d have to drive 17 hours to get there. I don’t like that at all,” Cory said.
All Cathy wants for Mother’s Day is interaction. She’s never liked the Hallmark fixings, flowers, brunches. Even a lunch at the yacht club has been a recent custom.
Cathy can envision a gathering this Sunday with her kids, each spread out six feet apart. Everyone brings their own napkins. No one can use the bathroom.
But interaction won’t be a gift, in person, that she’ll be able to get.
“That scares me," Staci said. “For me, if I were to be the one that got (Mom) or Dad sick, I don’t know how I’d deal with that.”
A Cathy-centric Mother’s Day is a newer tradition in the Samaras family. When her six children were young, Cathy raised them to celebrate her mother-in-law. As Cathy became matriarch, the focus shifted, even as some of the Samaras children had kids of their own.
Hallmark holiday or not, the Samaras family will not let this Mother’s Day go to waste. They’ll scratch out the May 10th date and simply move it on the calendar, to the first possible moment it’s safe to be around their parents again.
“The best part about my mother is that she likes us to celebrate Mother’s Day every day of the year, if possible. If she’s allowed out, I can imagine us all getting together," Stephy said. "She’s gonna get her Mother’s Day. It just might not be in May.”