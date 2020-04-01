Coronavirus alters Annapolis sailboat racing scene with regattas being canceled or postponed

Add sailboat racing to the list of sports impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
With the season set to swing into high gear, local yacht clubs and other organizing authorities have announced postponement or cancellation of numerous upcoming regattas.
Annapolis Yacht Club, Eastport Yacht Club and Severn Sailing Association have all altered their regatta schedules for April and May.
Representatives from those three clubs say the leadership will closely monitor the situation and make decisions about future regattas based on state government edicts and recommendations from top health officials.
Governor Larry Hogan issued a “stay at home” directive on Monday that mandates Marylanders can only leave their residences for essential work or urgent medical care. The Department of Natural Resources later announced that recreational boating would not be permitted.
Annapolis Yacht Club announced that its popular Wednesday Night Racing series will not begin on April 22 as scheduled. Commodore Jonathan Bartlett said no date has been set for the start of the series.
AYC has canceled the Spring One-Design (May 3) and Spring Harbor (May 9) regattas that were to be held on the Chesapeake Bay and Severn River. AYC, with the support of Tred Avon Yacht Club, has also canceled the Spring Race to Oxford — the first point-to-point event of the 2020 season.
“Annapolis Yacht Club is committed to being responsible in this time of crisis and is following the directives issued by the governor and other state officials when determining whether to conduct various events,” Bartlett said. “In accordance with Governor Hogan’s guidelines, we will not hold any sailing regattas during the months of April and May.
“Since the beginning of this unusual situation, club leadership and management have been meeting daily to direct our response," Bartlett added. “Underpinning every discussion and decision is the fact the safety and security of our members and their families and our staff and their families is our top priority.”
Annapolis Yacht Club, Eastport Yacht Club and Severn Sailing Association annually join forces to host the Annapolis stop of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One-Design series. Sailing World Magazine announced this week the Annapolis NOOD has been postponed from May 15-17 to August 28-30.
This will be the 22nd annual Annapolis NOOD, a three-day event that typically attracts almost 200 boats in 15 different classes. Event director Jennifer Davies, who oversees the NOOD series for Sailing World Magazine, issued a statement on Tuesday.
“With the Governor of Maryland acknowledging the current climate of COVID 19 and banning large gatherings, we knew that hosting the Annapolis NOOD on the originally scheduled dates in May was not going to work,” Davies said.
“We quickly got together with Helly Hansen and Annapolis Yacht Club to find something that would work for us all. With such a healthy sailing calendar in the Chesapeake Bay region it wasn’t easy," Davies added. “With a little give and take from everyone, including Eastport Yacht Club and Severn Sailing Association and our other sponsors, we landed on August 28-30. We look forward to another great Annapolis NOOD.”
Because the Annapolis NOOD is being held in late August, the seventh annual Annapolis Labor Day Regatta has been reduced to a one-day event on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Linda Ambrose, regatta manager for Annapolis Yacht Club, explained that it made no sense to conduct a multi-day regatta for one-design classes one weekend after the Annapolis NOOD did so. As a result, the Annapolis Labor Day Regatta will be for handicap classes (ORC, PHRF) only.
Eastport Yacht Club cancelled the Viper 640 North American Championship it was scheduled to host May 2-3. EYC has postponed starting its Fawcett Friday Night Beer Can Series, which was slated to get underway on April 8.
Organizers of the Annapolis Leukemia Cup had previously announced the regatta would be moved from May 30 to Sept. 5. That charity regatta is co-hosted by AYC and EYC.
Liz Filter, commodore of Eastport Yacht Club, said a decision regarding the Mustang Survival Bermuda Ocean Race will be made on April 8. That biennial offshore distance race from Annapolis to Hamilton is scheduled to start on June 5. This year would mark the 22nd edition of the 753-nautical mile passage.
“At this point, Eastport Yacht Club is effectively closed,” Filter said. “We had to start clearing our calendar of social events and regattas based on Governor Hogan’s directives and guidelines established by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.”
Severn Sailing Association is also closed to social and sailing activity, commodore Jonathan Phillips said. Most of the scheduled regattas for the months of April and May were local or regional in nature. SSA was slated to host the Soling North American Championships beginning on April 22, but the class made the call to postpone that regatta until the fall.
Phillips said SSA must next address the status of the United States Windsurfing Course Racing National Championships scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. This coming weekend would have been opening day for Severn Sailing Association and that ceremonial event has been delayed indefinitely.
“Severn Sailing Association is doing all it can to keep our members and staff safe. Our goal is to be good citizens of the community and follow the governor’s orders,” Phillips said.
Filter praised the leadership teams from Severn Sailing Association, Eastport Yacht Club and Annapolis Yacht Club for working together to coordinate schedules on an ever-changing landscape.
“Frankly, the level of cooperation and communication among the three clubs has been extraordinary,” Filter said. “Jonathan Phillips, Jonathan Bartlett and I have shared communications back and forth. We are working together to do what is best for the sailboat racing community during these challenging times.”
Sailing Club of the Chesapeake has canceled its ninth annual Spring Regatta scheduled for Saturday, May 2. Sailing Club of the Chesapeake has also canceled its Memorial Day Cruise.
Competitive big boat and dinghy sailors recognize the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed life on all levels and have no problem with regattas being shelved or delayed. Cedric Lewis, who co-owns the J/105 Mirage with lifelong friend Fredrick Salvesen, said the boat remains on the hard at Bert Jabin Yacht Yard with no timetable for launching.
“Sailing is my hobby and it’s disappointing to not have that outlet. However, I also recognize that sailboat racing is not that important in the grand scheme of things,” Lewis said. “I’m focused on the bigger picture of what we can do for our country. All these regattas will be there next year.”
Major sailing regattas throughout the world have been canceled, including Sperry Charleston Race Week (April 23-25). That event, which attracts sailors from throughout the United States and other countries, will now celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021.
Additionally, the first two events of the America’s Cup World Series (Cagliari, Italy and Portsmouth, England) have been canceled.