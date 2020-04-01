Recreational boating restrictions harming Anne Arundel County businesses

“With the loss of two weeks from the trophy rockfish season being pushed back to May 1, I believe there is a lot of residential rockfish in the bay to catch," said Michael, who has fished the Chesapeake Bay as well as the Ocean City Inlet for 35 years. "Even though the trophy season is only two weeks, one can only hope that rockfish under 35 inches can help with the loss of the trophy fish. There are plenty of residential fish to take. We can only hope the crisis ends soon and everyone comes out of this healthy.”