Coronavirus fears force Patriot League to cancel remaining spring sports, competitions

Leaders at the Naval Academy tend to be forward-thinking, well-organized and thoroughly prepared.
To that end, athletic director Chet Gladchuk met for three hours with Vice Admiral Sean Buck, the academy superintendent, to discuss how the institution would handle the rapidly developing coronavirus scare.
As they parted late Wednesday evening, Buck and Gladchuk had a plan in place for how Navy athletics would operate moving forward. Less than 12 hours later, those plans were completely upended.
“It’s a constantly moving target. I met with the supe and we went over everything in great details. As I sit here now, half of what we thought would happen has changed,” Gladchuk told The Capital around noon on Thursday. “It’s overwhelming colleges, presidents, conference commissioners and athletic directors. We just have to step up and address as best we can.”
On Thursday morning, the Patriot League, of which Navy is a member, announced it has made the “difficult and challenging decision” to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year amid the ongoing coronavirus fears.
That decree became effective Monday, March 16 but Navy and most other Patriot League members cancelled spring sports immediately as a result.
“Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19 (2019 novel Coronavirus), the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year,” the conference stated in a press release.
“The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.”
The release adds individual institutions will decide the participation status of winters teams and student-athletes competing in championship events.
Contacted by The Capital on Thursday morning, Patriot League commissioner Jennifer Heppel said the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season was made jointly by presidents of the 10 member schools. American, Army, Boston, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette Lehigh and Loyola Maryland are the other members of the Patriot League.
“This was a presidential decision made after much discussion and deliberation,” Heppel said. “Over course of last few days, the presidents have been trying to manage the university environment in such a way as to deliver on the mission of their institutions. All the focus has been on providing a quality academic experience in very challenging times.”
Heppel noted that all the Patriot League institutions except Army West Point and Navy had transitioned to “some level of remote learning.”
The Naval Academy has been on spring break since March 6 with the Brigade of Midshipmen scheduled to return on March 11. Army West Point has been on vacation since March 6 with cadets due to return to campus on March 15. It is possible the leadership of both service academies could decide to extend spring break for health safety reasons.
“It became clear to our athletic directors that it just wasn’t a tenable situation to continue with spring sports,” Heppel said. “Our institutions have made the decision to encourage students to leave campus. That is not at all compatible with continuing with athletic competitions.”
Heppel cited the travel that is required to conduct conference action as a crucial factor. Moving entire teams by bus and having the athletes stay in hotels and stop at restaurants created an unnecessary risk, she said.
“There just wasn’t the sense that was advisable,” Heppel added. “Entire institutions are closing down. It’s not just athletics that are being affected.”
As the top administrator of the Patriot League, Heppel knows the decision to cancel spring sports is heartbreaking for the participating coaches and players.
“It was a very, very difficult decision for everybody. We fully recognize how impactful this is on the student-athletes; It is very, very sad,” she said.
Gladchuk, who has never dealt with any situation like this since being hired as Naval Academy athletic director in 2001, was asked his thoughts on the Patriot League announcement.
“There is no decision that can be made that supersedes the safety and welfare of our coaches, athletes and fans,” he said. “Under these conditions, extreme caution is the only approach that can be justified.”
This deep into the coronavirus scare, most American have become accustomed to the phrase “an abundance of caution.” However, Gladchuk said that is the operative mentality when dealing with a health emergency that is filled with unknowns.
“There is so much that is speculative, there are so many unanswered questions. Everyone is taking the position that we have to error on the side of safety,” Gladchuk said. “Whether people agree or disagree can be debated. From leadership position, there is no gray area. It’s completely black and white.”