Northeast boys basketball reacts to state tournament postponement amid coronavirus concerns

Thirty seconds before the Northeast boys basketball team headed toward everything they’d been working for over half of their lives, they heard the words that brought his whole world to a crashing halt.
Coach Roger O’Dea asked the team to go back to the locker room. Then, over the school’s P.A. system, the team was informed that the Class 3A state semifinal had been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The Eagles were set to play Poly at 3 p.m. in a 3A semifinal game at Xfinity Center at University of Maryland. It would have been their first state semifinal appearance since 1983.
“The moment we feared, right? I had a feeling it was coming down,” O’Dea said. He added that the MPSSAA has not given the team any indication of the games will be rescheduled for a later date.
Outside of the room, Northeast High’s hallways had packed with students holding signs, ready to send off their players. Beyond, community members and parents had clustered around the bus that was meant to transport the Eagles to the Xfinity Center. O’Dea estimates there were 500 people outside.
“To tell us everybody was outside waiting for us, this whole community, it just hurt,” senior Jaylin Albury said. “A lot of people had doubted us, but we made it here anyway.”
One of O’Dea and the team’s highest point of pride was how they were able to bring Northeast together through basketball. O’Dea, who arrived at the program in 2011, had worked to rebuild the Eagles into the contenders that they had become today. Several of their achievements this winter included upsetting Annapolis in the county championship and becoming 3A region champions.
Said Northeast athletic director Ken Miller in a statement, “Obviously, public health and safety outweighs the outcome of a sporting event and what happens in life is out of our control, but we can’t help to be heart broken for our boys team that have worked so hard to get to this point. We hope that they can find a way for these games to be played at some point, but that, too, is out of our control.”
When news struck Wednesday evening that the MPSSAA would hold the state semifinal games without spectators or media, Northeast players’ anxieties began to flare. The later national news about the suspension of the NBA’s season only worsened it.
All day, the players kept talking with one another in a text group chat.
“It was just keeping hope," Albury said. "Throughout the day we were just talking about everything going on, keeping as positive as possible.”
Albury had given everything to help his team reach the state final four. In the Class 3A South Region II final against Kent Island, the senior netted the game-winning field goal at the last second. In Saturday’s state semifinal against Wilde Lake, Albury poured out 33 points.
Given Poly’s national reputation, O’Dea knew there would be Division I college scouts present at Thursday’s game. He had prepared his seniors, Albury and Darrell Sheppard, to give all they had on the state semifinal stage. He knew they would be able to draw eyes towards their skill. No longer would their more invisible acts -- assists, rebounds and blocks -- stay unseen.
“This was their stage. This was their spotlight. This was their opportunity,” O’Dea said. “It was our turn to maybe steal that spotlight. Our turn to get noticed. That’s why I’m heartbroken. This is more than basketball. This might be a big-time college education taken from Darrell and Jaylin.”
Junior Trent McNeill had played an important role on the court in scoring and distributing all season. With the sudden change of events, his role is now a little different.
“Just making sure everybody gets their head up," McNeill said. "Knowing they don’t have another year and I do, it’s heartbreaking to know they could have played their last game.”
As the Eagles lingered in the gymnasium after the news, consoling one another, O’Dea is working to frame this loss differently, reminding them that their health comes first.
“It’s definitely not a waste. These kids came together back in seventh grade and went on a mission together," O’Dea said. "We’re still not finished. It’s just life lessons. There’s ups and there’s down. This is bigger than basketball.”