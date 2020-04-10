State athletic associations should cancel spring sports now due to coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Thankfully, there is some good coming from this new dark reality. In Howard County, the Mt. Hebron and Centennial boys lacrosse teams have come together to raise more than $20,000 for the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation with their “Suit Up Against Cancer” challenge that my former colleague Jacob Meyer at the Howard County Times wrote about. If that’s the senior’s last chance to wear their school’s jersey, you’d have a hard time finding a better way to go out.