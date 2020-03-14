MPSSAA outlines possible return dates for athletic contests

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released a statement Friday night regarding possible return dates for athletic contests.
The MPSSAA says all athletic contests are cancelled through April 6, which now becomes the first available play date for scheduling consideration. March 20 was originally the first play date.
Teams are required to cancel team practices until schools are reopened, which is tentatively set for March 30. Teams are not permitted to practice until they are allowed to do so by their local educational agency.
The MPSSAA also says teams should reconsider games played after April 6 that may include more than 250 people and any potential opponents that may be out-of-state.
“The MPSSAA will remain vigilant regarding interscholastic athletics and the health and safety of students and school communities," the statement reads. “The MPSSAA will continue work collaboratively with the MSDE and other relevant state agencies to determine the best route for interscholastic athletics to resume. All schools should direct questions to their local educational agencies and be mindful this guidance may change at any given time.”