Maryland announced reopening of mini golf and outdoor amusements. Some were already open.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced during Wednesday’s press conference that outdoor amusements, such as amusement parks, miniature golf and go-kart tracks, can reopen Friday at 5 p.m.
That news came as a surprise to some mini golf facilities because several have been open since Hogan scaled back restrictions on “golf courses and driving ranges” in the first week of May. Some owners who operate mini golf as part of their larger facilities believed that included all kinds of golf.
“All this time, nobody knew mini golf courses were supposed to be closed,” said Rixey Gore, owner of Mitchell’s Golf Complex in Baltimore County with three sprawling mini golf courses. She said she called as many colleagues as she could to figure out if she would be breaking rules by reopening her mini golf courses.
“I’m not going to name names, but somebody I called, he knew about it and was going to stay open anyway," Gore said.
Without mini golf in that month, business limited to regular golf courses and driving ranges remained slower. Gore keeps ice cream in her freezer, which she said is usually bought by parents for kids. But without mini golf, there aren’t any kids; on Memorial Day, she didn’t sell a single ice cream.
Gore plans to begin offering mini golf again Friday at 5 p.m., but even then she’s worried she won’t get the return to business that she had before. Some facilities will have to wait a little longer, such as Towson’s Monster Mini Golf, which like all indoor facilities that house mini golf will have to wait until June 19 to open.
For some mini golf courses, the governor’s announcement won’t change anything.
In Anne Arundel County, Severna Park Golf Center reopened its mini golf facilities along with its course, driving range and batting cages in May. Currently, all operate at “100% capacity,” per sales associate Dan Rung.
“We still exercise the social distancing, but it is open,” Rung said. “Everything we’re doing is with conjunction with the executive order from Gov. Hogan.”
Among the state’s best practices for reopening attraction businesses such as mini golf, facilities are asked to provide hand sanitizer, soap and other disinfectant to all guests while maintaining social distancing and posting signage that asks the same. Businesses are advised to keep track of admissions for two weeks at a time, to help assist in contact tracing if needed.
At the Rocky Gorge 4 Seasons Golf Fairway in Howard County, masks are only required at the facility when customers step into the building. When using the mini golf course itself, the limit is four persons to a hole, which are set 50 feet apart.
Employee Dave Johnson said he’s seen up to a dozen patrons a day on the mini golf course, which reopened in the middle of last week. Most people, he said, don’t know whether or not they’re open. He fields around “100 calls a day” answering questions and trying to clear some of the confusion.
“They’re afraid of doing stuff,” Johnson said.
Renee Kardash, who co-owns Arundel Golf Park in Glen Burnie with her husband Jim, has no preparations to make before 5 p.m. Friday. In all of this time off, she and her employees — whom she’s been able to fully retain — have maintained the facilities throughout this shutdown in the event they finally got permission to reopen. She’s installed plexiglass screens and introduced measures to prevent customers from walking into the pro shop.
In the center’s more than 20 years of operation, its 50-day closure is the longest Kardash has ever had to shut her doors. Before then, her longest period was Christmas Day. Though patrons have been able to use their driving ranges since May 7, roughly 60 percent of Arundel Golf’s income flows from mini golf.
“It’s super exciting. We’ve had a lot of people inquiring, and we’re very happy to have something fun for the families to do and it’s safe and outdoors," Kardash said on Thursday. “We are ready. We’ve been ready. I could open right now if it wasn’t pouring down rain."
But Kardash found herself still uncertain what Hogan’s announcement means in terms of gatherings, and whether that means she can host parties on the mini golf course. Per the most recent order, the size of gatherings seem to be more of a suggestion, as it asks Marylanders to follow Centers of Disease Control guidelines that read, “including, without limitation, avoidance of large gatherings and crowded places.”
“That was my issue. We’re not able to schedule any birthday parties or corporate outings, or anything like that,” Kardash said. “Hopefully I will find some clarification (from the county) on that soon because I had to cancel all of those things we had scheduled.”
For Crofton Go-Kart Raceway, uncertainty swirls not around what is allowed come Friday evening, but what will happen after that.
Like many businesses, coronavirus-induced closure caused significant damage to the go-kart facility’s finances, owner David Callahan said. The raceway, which Callahan built in 1985, nearly brushed with the point of no return as far as recovery.
As a seasonal business, the go-kart facility typically employs around 30 workers during the summer. Callahan will add between 10 and 15 new hires in the coming weeks, seeking usual necessities such as pit crew and mechanics but also additional essentials brought on by the pandemic like sanitizers and others who could monitor coronavirus safety.
“We’ll give it a go starting tomorrow,” Callahan said. “... It’s good to get back open, but we’ll be operating at 50% capacity. Hopefully we will recover. It remains to be seen how many people come back out. Some people will be reluctant to come back in public. It’ll probably take most of the year.”