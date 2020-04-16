As coronavirus halts sports, Anne Arundel schools’ athletic trainers step into front lines

Kelsey Boulier keeps looking at her planner. In a normal April, North County’s athletic trainer would be heading out to a lacrosse game, or baseball, or tennis, or softball. The beautiful spring weather that the county has been having, she said, is perfect for it.
But this isn’t a normal April, and Boulier, like many athletic trainers normally assigned to Anne Arundel County’s public schools, has been plucked out of the world of high school sports and into the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s days where I miss it a lot,” Boulier said, “but it brings comfort to me knowing my student-athletes are safer at home.”
Change is always alarming, but vacillating from fields to urgent care clinics to coronavirus call centers is something the “Swiss-Army knives," as Chesapeake’s trainer Gary Simpson calls them, feel prepared for. Athletic trainers have to be ready to handle injuries during dozens of sports ranging from football to swimming.
“We sort of take it as a point of pride that, 'You know what? We can survive the fire whether it’s on the sideline of a Friday night football game or if it turns out we need to help in the midst of a global infectious disease pandemic," Simpson said. “We triage people by nature."
At first, MedStar, which employs half the athletic trainers contracted to Anne Arundel public schools, didn’t know really what to do with six employees whose main occupations had just vanished overnight.
After a short time working full days in the clinics, the trainers were transferred to MedStar’s prompt care. There they did coronavirus screening, took vitals and equipped incoming patients with personal protective equipment.
They were also moved to coronavirus pop-up testing tents in Federal Hill for a few weeks to help get them up and running.
“Being able to be on the forefront of this and help out with this pandemic in some way is definitely rewarding, at least,” Arundel’s athletic trainer Kelley Crowe said.
More recently, MedStar had transferred its Anne Arundel trainers to Harbor Hospital’s orthopedic clinics in Baltimore. People still break bones during a pandemic, so the trainers took those on. Mostly, they hold “telehealth” sessions at MedStar’s call center in Elkridge with people concerned about their symptoms in an effort to help patient volume from overwhelming hospitals. They also call people with their coronavirus test results, but only the negative ones.
“We’re giving good news, which is nice, but you can hear the fear in their voice. We have that experience," Crowe said. "We’re dealing with kids on the worst day of their life. We’re able to just be calm for them. That translates to what we’re doing now.”
It’s not just athletic trainers. Anne Arundel County Health Department contracts 80-90 nurses to high schools and all have transitioned to helping battle the pandemic.
Karen Smith is one of them. Her 11 years of nursing at Chesapeake High, where both of her children attended, came to an abrupt halt when schools closed.
After a brief administrative leave while remaining “on call,” Smith entered her new post working in epidemiology, where she follows up with coronavirus patients and the individuals with whom those who tested positive may have interacted — sometimes without having nearly enough information. She often teaches COVID-19 patients or those with symptoms how to live safely.
The hours are longer than at her school nursing position. There, she was done by 2:45 p.m. Now, Smith grinds 10-hour shifts and has a longer commute from her home in Pasadena. Coming to work isn’t as smooth as school, either. Every morning, Smith is screened, asked questions about who she’s come in contact with, and then she heads to her cubicle and her phone.
“It’s really intense. The first couple days were rough but I certainly feel much more comfortable now. Nurses are flexible people," Smith said. “... Just wearing a mask all the time is a change.”
Health department spokesperson Elin Jones said a “small portion” of Anne Arundel’s school nurses are working in “strike teams,” visiting places such as assisted living to test patients, drive-thru testing sites in Glen Burnie and at the Health Department, and the homeless.
Smith knows there’s a possibility she’ll be moved into a more front-line position, given the rising demand.
“I think there’s no way to know. Because we’re working so hard on this, I’m just not thinking about that,” Smith said. “This is so different from being at home and being sort of safe. This transition has been a huge realization of what’s going on out there.”
Sidelined
Melissa Read never realized how much she took for granted.
Athletic trainers are as important to the county sports community as players and coaches and athletic directors, and Read, an eight-year veteran, has felt the support from her Northeast High family.
Just as she reaches out to parents to make sure their kids are okay, they do the same for her. Read feels lucky none of her athletes have picked up injuries during this period.
“We’re really that trusting source within the school. We see a lot of these kids more than coaches do, sometimes," Read said. “An athletic trainer is a full-out support system, whether it is mental health-related, school-related, not just the injury side of things.”
Ultimately, the MedStar-employed athletic trainers feel fortunate that the range of their company is expansive enough that they can still keep working. Athletic trainers employed by ATI, which contracts its trainers to the remaining public schools, have been furloughed since schools closed.
Losing that role has taken a toll on Broadneck’s athletic trainer Brandee Hartz’s mental health.
“I would give anything to be on the sideline right now," Hartz said. "I’d hug my kids.”
Hartz flew down to Georgia to visit her parents after the pandemic shut her school’s door and ended up getting stuck there.
Financially, the loss of her job hasn’t hurt her too badly because her husband, an equipment manager, is considered an essential worker, but the absence of her old life hits her like hunger pangs in a hollow stomach.
Her family feasted on sports every day growing up and it became Hartz’ main diet into adulthood. Staying active and busy can help soothe the rolls of sorrow that threaten to overcome her some days, so she’s been taking plenty of walks and hikes with her 2-year-old black labrador Dakota and husband Cody.
On harder days, Dakota won’t let Hartz stay in bed.
“It’s really rough, I’ll be honest. My athletes are my kids," Hartz said. "I love them as such. So it’s tough to not see them every day and see them strive at their sports they do so well at.”
She wonders about their mental health too. Sports, Hartz said, acted as getaways from real life for many of her athletes, even more so than hers.
The day the announcement came out that schools would be shut down, Broadneck had boys and girls lacrosse scrimmages. Panic over losing their seasons rippled over the Bruins athletes. As her final act as Broadneck’s athletic trainer before the pandemic washed the last bits of normalcy away, Hartz calmed her kids down.
Hartz also felt the crushing weight of chaos internally, but all of her training came to her then, just as it would in the case of a concussion or broken ankle, and she put on a calm face.
“We are the ones that act in the moment of chaos. When an athlete goes down, whether it’s a major or minor injury, to them, it’s huge,” Hartz said. “We have to be that caring voice for them that says, ‘It’s OK. I’ve got you. You’re in my hands and we will deal with this as it comes.’”