Organizers cancel Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Basketball Classic amid coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic have decided to cancel this year's event amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Event director Bill Wagner made the announcement on Thursday morning after consulting with representatives of the title sponsor and other stakeholders.
This is a one-time cancellation and the high school basketball charity event will resume in 2021.
Northeast High was slated to host the 32nd annual Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic next Tuesday with the girls game slated to start at 5:30 and the boys contest to follow at approximately 7:30. Rosters for the all-star affair were announced by Capital Gazette Newspapers on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that all state tournament basketball games would be closed to fans and media. Anne Arundel County Public Schools then followed with the announcement that all spring sports events would also be closed to fans and media.
"In light of the announcements made by the MPSSAA and AACPS, there was really no choice with regard to the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic," said Wagner, who has served as event director for more than two decades.
Apple Valley Waste, a refuse and recycling company with headquarters in West Virginia, has served as title sponsor of the Senior All-Star Classic for the last five years. Severn resident Mike Gunther operates the regional franchise of Apple Valley Waste out of a location in Hanover.
Last night, Wagner and Gunther discussed postponing the event, but agreed, given recent circumstances and that no one knows how long this crisis will last, to cancel.
“It's tough for the kids. I'm sure they wanted to play one last time,” Gunther said. “What's going on right now as far as that (virus), this is probably the best for everybody.”
Gunther is a longtime supporter of Anne Arundel County athletics and has volunteered with a wide range of schools from Annapolis High to Old Mill High. The Odenton resident is a past recipient of the County Executive's Award from the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.
“All these years I've been involved in it, I was excited and looking forward to it,” Gunther said. “But things happen.”
Northeast athletic director Kenny Miller was contacted on Wednesday night and agreed wholeheartedly with the decision to cancel the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic.
“We are disappointed to not be able to host this year’s all-star games. We have been riding a tremendous wave of school pride while watching our basketball team thrive this season,” Miller said. “We were looking forward to having our own coaches and a few select players being involved in these all-star matchups. It was going to be a nice way of wrapping up a great season.”
Organizers chose not to follow the MPSSAA and AACPS directives of holding the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic without fans.
"Playing in an empty gymnasium without fans defeats the whole purpose of the event on every level," Wagner said. "Family and friends want to watch the players in an all-star setting, while the gate receipts are what benefit the charity."
For many years now, all proceeds from the Apple Valley Waste Senior All-Star Classic have been donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County would then use those donations to help keep the costs of its summer camps down. Now, said the club’s Chief Executive Officer Lisa Lindsay-Mondoro, those summer camps will be impacted by the loss of these funds.
Currently, the club’s eight-week camp camp costs parents $300, which a one-year membership, includes breakfast and lunch, field trips, the Summer Brain Gain -- a program designed to help youth retain academic information they may otherwise lose over the long summer break -- and so on.
“You break that down over 8 weeks, it’s pennies. But we have to," Lindsay-Mondoro said. "We serve the clubs who need us most. When we lost opportunities for fundraising events, we have to then scramble on how we can keep the cost low.”
