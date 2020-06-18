Anne Arundel gyms prepare for reopening Friday with new precautions

Though fitness centers across Maryland will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity Friday at 5 p.m. and rely on regular means of sanitation and physical distancing to keep things as safe as possible, some gyms are turning to creative steps.
Evolutions Annapolis installed Air Oasis iconic air purifiers in each of its massage rooms and classrooms and airPHX, a system that uses plasma technology and hydrogen peroxide droplets to help clean the air and surfaces of harmful bacteria and coronavirus. Just that last bit of technology alone, which will arrive in a few weeks after spending some time on back-order, cost Evolutions owner Erin Horst around $15,000.
She felt like the high cost was worth it.
“We’ve taken a lot of steps to go beyond just the extra cleaning. Obviously, we’ve bumped up like everyone else — hand sanitizer, the wipes, and social distancing. I think that’s our biggest game-changer, compared to what everyone else is doing,” Horst said of the airPHX system.
Annapolis Athletic Club will exercise some caution and wait until Sunday to reopen. The Eastport club is waiting on its foggers, a machine that releases a cloud of sanitizer and will be able to more efficiently clean equipment.
But even armed with that technology, there’s still a lot of grunt work to be done as well.
Efforts to make its facilities as clean as possible are in place, from shutting down the gym midway through the day to heavily deep-clean everything to posting staff around the floor to monitor guests and make sure sanitary rules are being followed. The same is true at other gyms as well, such as Planet Fitness, which has locations in Hanover, Glen Burnie and Pasadena.
Planet Fitness employees will undergo “extensive training related to our enhanced sanitation policies and procedures,” per a press release, and will themselves undergo daily temperature screenings when they clock in.
Some equipment will be closed down to help keep up distance between patrons, while the equipment and “high-touch areas” in use will receive sanitation every 20 minutes. Hand sanitizer will be abundant, as will the signs that detail the gyms’ new policies.
The gym chain has plans in the case coronavirus strikes its workers as well.
“If a team member or member were to test positive, we would contact the local health department and work with them on next steps, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting the location,” wrote Justin Drummond, COO of PF Growth Partners, a subdivision of Planet Fitness, in an email.
The burden for safety won’t totally fall on the staff. Guests will be asked to wear masks when walking in and out of the building, and when communicating with employees or other patrons, and will be able to sign in hands-free. They’re also encouraged to wipe down equipment before and after use.
If a patron in Annapolis Athletic Club were to feel a little lazy and skip wiping down their elliptical, a staff member will swoop down and ask them to reconsider.
“If you’re caught not doing it, we’re going to let you know, ‘Hey, this is part of the regulations.' We’re trying to keep everyone safe and comfortable, as we always have, but even now more so,” the club’s sales director and manager Joe Jenkins said. “It’s going to take an effort from the members as well. I hope I never have to ask someone to leave.”
Sweat, however plentiful in workout environments, is not how coronavirus is spread. Rather, it’s the respiratory droplets passing from person to person or surfaces that are the concern, per the Centers for Disease Control, and there’s quite a bit of that during a workout.
Several fitness centers, such as Annapolis Athletic Club and Evolutions, have tried to mitigate that risk by setting up outdoor classes and continuing its offerings of virtual sessions, both of which it had been permitted to hold during the shutdown. At Evolutions, instructors will keep masks on. Annapolis Athletic Club will hold classes in its studios, but will limit groups to small numbers and set up distancing measures.
“The whole experience has allowed gyms to pivot, adapt, overcome. It’s actually allowing us to catch up with the bigger people,” Jenkins said.
Despite the permission slip to resume physical, indoor operations, owners and managers have heard from many club members that they simply want to stay home. Jenkins said some of Annapolis Athletic Club’s customers will keep their memberships and continue the online courses. Others have frozen their accounts, which the club allowed them to do at no charge.
Though Annapolis Athletic Club typically has seven to eight housekeepers working at a time, it’s doubled its force and asked its other staff, like personal trainers and sales team, to perform coronavirus-related duties.
“The problem is with this whole thing there’s a risk if you leave the house with anything,” Jenkins said.
Not every gym will share the luxury of reopening, even in this limited way.
Both Maryland 24-Hour Fitness Center locations, in Lanham and the Annapolis Town Centre, will close for good. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, and announced it would be shuttering 130 locations due to the pandemic.
Members of the Annapolis club received a form letter meant for every patron of the franchise nationwide detailing 24-Hour Fitness’ Chapter 11 filing.
Nowhere in the letter did it mention which clubs would be closing, though it had been sent to members of the now defunct Annapolis location. As for proximity, the next closest 24 Hour Fitness location to Annapolis that will remain open is an hour away in Falls Church, Virginia.
Mike Travers, of Cape St. Claire, had joined 24 Hour Fitness 11 years ago but will just to do his laps and cardio somewhere else, likely the YMCA.
Though he’d received an email from the gym in Mid-May that they’d reopen soon, the sudden closure of his gym doesn’t surprise Travers. Before joining 24 Hour Fitness, he’d been a member of Gold’s Gym in Annapolis, which had shut down in a similar fashion.
“I’d gotten a feeling, just looking at the club. Things weren’t being done. I work construction. I’ve seen bankruptcies before,” he said.