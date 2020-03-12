Coronavirus fears to bar spectators from Anne Arundel schools spring sporting events

“Acting on the advice of county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Superintendent George Arlotto today announced the immediate cancellation of all school-system related large-scale public events and all school field trips that are not part of the core mission of school system instruction,” the release says. “Dr. Kalyanaraman’s recommendation came after a woman visiting Anne Arundel County from outside of the state was diagnosed with coronavirus, or COVID-19. The woman does not have any known ties to Anne Arundel County Public Schools.”