Anne Arundel neighbors hide stuffed animals in safari to get children active during the coronavirus outbreak

Children living in two Anne Arundel County neighborhoods got to leave their houses Sunday for a safari of sorts — some even used binoculars — to spot about 400 stuffed animals placed in neighbors’ yards.
Arden on the Severn and Cape St. Claire each had over 100 homes participate in a “zoo safari,” in which neighbors hide animals in their yard for children to spot. More than 400 stuffed animals combined were decorating neighbors’ yards and homes.
Cape St. Claire resident Stephanie Cornett said they had seen another neighborhood had residents put shamrocks in windows and kids ran around to see how many they could spot.
“We took it a step further and came up with a zoofari,” Cornett said. “There was tons of animals out.”
Even the local elementary school mascot made an appearance at the Cape St. Claire neighborhood Zoofari.
Rebecca Hall was “Skittles” the Seagull Mascot from Cape St. Claire Elementary school. She danced in her driveway starting at 1 p.m. for those that wanted to stop by then.
A neighbor went as far as to purchase a domain to host an interactive website for the zoofari to show of which houses would be participating.
Driving around Cornett saw many families out walking around the neighborhood.
“Some of the kids even had binoculars and others were dressed up like they were on an actual safari,” Cornett said. “It was a hit for sure.”
Cornett doesn’t want her kids in front of a screen all day and neither did most parents in the neighborhood, so putting on this zoofari helped a lot of kids be active, she said.
“I am a pretty extreme extrovert, it has been tough for us,” Cornett said. “It’s been hard to keep kids happy. My kids finally realized they miss the structure of school every day.”
Cornett and her husband work from home and she has been locked in her room working, while her husband has been working in the guest room.
“Me and my husband are on conference calls all day almost,” Cornett said. “My kids are in the living room playing and it is just chaos.”
Cornett is doing a lot of virtual activities with her kids while indoors.
“We have been social distancing since we got the word that we would be working from home,” Cornett said. “It has been a learning experience that we could spend more time at home. I am a little anxious that things will get worse, especially if people don’t practice social distancing.”