WRNR asks for listeners’ help with virtual tip jar to keep the music playing

Bob Waugh is used to driving into work on days when no one else is. For the last 28 years, he’s battled blizzards and storms to get to the WRNR 103.1 studio while most everyone is safe at home. Now, he’s at it again while roads are clear and the sun is shining.
As Anne Arundel residents quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Waugh and his co-host Rob Timm are considered essential workers. In doing arguably one of the coolest essential jobs, they’re still trying to help the community. But they’re also asking for the community’s help.
WRNR started a virtual tip jar last week through GoFundMe with a goal of $129,198 — that’s 90 days of salaries, utilities, rent, power, and other expenses for the Annapolis studio. As of Wednesday afternoon, the jar had more than $5,900 from more than 100 donors.
“Rob and I are kind of like old school radio warriors,” Waugh said. “We’re up for the challenge so that’s why we come in every day. This seemed like a good way for us to keep doing what we’re doing.”
The FM station has lost 60-70% of its advertising revenue due to coronavirus, manager Steve Kingston said. Since the station survives on advertising, Kingston is wondering how he’s going to keep the lights on.
“When (local businesses are) closed or their revenue is significantly down, one of the first lines to be deleted is their advertising budget,” Kingston said.
"We’re not like one of the big companies that can furlough or fire thousands of employees to cut expenses.”
Kingston doesn’t expect to reach the GoFundMe goal but he’s hoping the virtual tip jar can help keep them on the air so they can give back to listeners. He’s offering air time to businesses who can’t afford to advertise for a delayed payment “in 60 days or 90 days or whenever things turn around.”
“Depending on how this goes, whether through free marketing and advertising or us donating to a business that needs funding, we will do that,” Kingston said. “But first and foremost we want to make sure we can stay on the air.”
Waugh has DJ’d through disasters before. He was on the air when John Lennon and Curt Kobain died, when the Challenger space shuttle exploded and on 9/11. But he’s never been through anything like the coronavirus.
“The longer this pandemic drags on, it’s difficult to deal with the mental challenges as well,” Waugh said. “So hopefully in some small way, maybe the radio is something one can take solace in. We’re trying to rise to the occasion and be our best right now.”
For the last five weeks, at the top of every hour, the station plays live performances to give listeners a taste of being at a concert. There are also hourly news updates they try to keep to about a minute so they can get back to the music.
“One of our primary responsibilities is to be a safe harbor for people who have hit information overload,” Waugh said.
“(We want to) do a good job of providing essential information and then providing a safe haven or oasis for the rest of the time. ... Music is a penetrating force and a unifying source.”
The WRNR virtual tip jar can be found at gofundme.com/f/1031WRNR.