'We’re in this together’: Anne Arundel police salute medical professionals in Annapolis for World Health Day

There was a massive police presence outside Anne Arundel Medical Center Tuesday afternoon — cars swarming with lights on and sirens blaring — but not in response to an emergency. Instead, it was the officers’ way of showing support to medical professionals on World Health Day.
Health care workers have been widely recognized as being on the front lines of the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, as local government officials fear an overwhelmed hospital system and brace for a continued rise in cases. On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 4,371 confirmed cases — at least 370 in Anne Arundel County — and 103 deaths.
Medical professionals are often unsung heroes, said Anne Arundel police Lt. Daniel Sereboff, who helped organize the effort. He wanted to show them they are not forgotten.
Two platoons gathered around 3 p.m. Tuesday as the day and evening shift officers were about to switch, and sent most available patrol cars to the hospital, lights on and sirens blaring, to show solidarity with the workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
“The best way to do it was as a collective team,” said Sereboff, who has been with the department for 29 years. The officers wanted to show solidarity and send a positive message during what Sereboff called tough times.
Our salute to @AAMCNews and ALL medical professionals on #WorldHealthDay2020. We thank you for your life-saving work today and everyday! pic.twitter.com/ZkrENeGt5E— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 7, 2020
Their support, it seems, was well received by health care workers in Annapolis.
When they stopped outside the Emergency Department, more than 30 hospital staff members gathered outside to cheer.
Hospital spokeswoman Arminta Plater said AAMC is grateful for their partnership with law enforcement and other workers working to stop the spread of the virus.
“We are gratified and humbled by the way the community has rallied around our health care heroes. Today, local law enforcement made their support known loud and clear," Plater wrote in an email to The Capital. “We all have a role to play in the battle against COVID-19. Everything being done outside of the hospital impacts what we can do inside of the hospital. We’re in this together.”
As the officers made their way around the hospital and to the sky bridge, Sereboff said they could see patients and workers looking out the windows and giving them thumbs up in support.
He said it was great to know the community is supporting police officers right now, too.
We can’t thank @AACOPD enough for your unwavering support of our staff, patients and entire community. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/SuEpz33ExU— AAMC (@AAMCNews) April 7, 2020
Capital Gazette reporter Lillian Price contributed to this article.