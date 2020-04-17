Shady Side woman charged with potentially spreading coronavirus refutes Anne Arundel police allegations

After being discharged around midnight March 21 from Calvert Memorial Hospital, Suzanne Casassa Parker was on her way home to quarantine for a possible case of the coronavirus when her car smashed into a pole.
She was exhausted and not feeling well as she drove through southern Anne Arundel County on rural roads flanked by tracts of woods and crop fields, Parker told The Capital. “As I was turning, it just seemed like my tires got into dirt and BOOM.”
The airbags deployed, bruising her hands and chest, and her head hurt. Parker said she was scared and rattled. She called 911 for help and told the operator, out of an abundance of caution, that she may have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. When paramedics arrived on the scene in Friendship, she showed them paperwork from the hospital.
As Anne Arundel County police officers joined paramedics at the crash site on Sansbury Road and Wilson Road, Parker said the concern shifted from her well-being to theirs. The roadside encounter was hostile, at times, with police accusing her of being drunk, telling her she should walk home and threatening to jail her, according to the 54-year-old’s account.
Parker believes the officers should be reprimanded, but instead she will be prosecuted for her behavior that night. Among other offenses, she was charged for exposing people to an infectious disease. It’s a rarely used statute of Maryland law that’s popped up at least three times in Anne Arundel County since Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police accused Parker of failing to listen to their orders to remain 6 feet away, spreading germs in a BGE truck and making comments officers interpreted as threatening. Court documents say the encounter ended with a BGE employee quarantined for two weeks, the utility company spending thousands to sanitize the worker’s truck and officers and medics worried about their safety.
Parker says she has an answer for it all. Most importantly, she said she’s tested negative for the coronavirus — which likely means the disease spreading charge is doomed in court, according to top attorneys in the county.
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, county police spokeswoman, declined to comment on Parker’s account of the encounter, citing the ongoing case. “Since it hasn’t gone to court yet, we can’t discuss anything.”
Medics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene some time after 12:50 p.m., having been notified beforehand that the person involved in the crash potentially had the coronavirus.
Parker declined to be taken to the hospital despite advice to the contrary from paramedics. Then, she apparently stayed at the scene for some time.
“They asked ‘Do you want to go back to the hospital’ and I said ‘no.’ I knew I needed to go home and quarantine myself...” Parker recalled in a phone interview. “I probably should’ve been brought back to the hospital."
The crash was significant enough to knock over a utility pole. BGE was summoned to the crash site to attend to the mess.
Police said before officers arrived, Parker got into a BGE truck, “touching everything she could,” including the worker’s lunchbox. That worker would have to self-quarantine for 14 days after the incident and the company had to take the truck out of service for a deep clean for a combined loss of almost $9,000.
Parker refuted the allegations. She said she was under the impression that the truck was going to drive her home and that when she got in, she had to move the lunchbox to sit down. Eventually, she got out and said police got testy as she remained on the crash site.
She claimed one officer, who she declined to name, was particularly animated. Court records show at least three officers were on site.
“He’s angry at me and he’s like ‘you have put my family at risk. I can’t believe you’re doing that,'" Parker recalled. “He said: ‘You must be drunk.'”
Parker said she was put through a field sobriety test. She said that’s the reason they came within 6 feet of each other. “I was not chasing him, believe me.”
But police also alleged in court records that Parker requested to use an officer’s flashlight and got upset when he declined, asked the officer what was his day off from work and told the officer her son was a SWAT officer in Arizona and was going to come to Maryland to “meet” him.
Parker said she does have a son who works in law enforcement out West. She admitted to bringing him up, though she maintains it was not a threat. “I just felt like if they knew he was in law enforcement, they’d maybe back off a little bit.”
Police accused her of being careless of their safety. “She used her bare hands several times to wipe away fluids (tears) from her face when I was talking to her,” Cpl. Nicholas DiPietro wrote in court papers.
But Parker claims the officers’ bitterness compelled her to cry. She said they told her she had to walk home more than 10 miles.
“It was awful.”
Her car was totaled and she reckons she had a concussion. The fire department returned to the crash site almost two hours later to take her home by ambulance.
Even if the disease spreading charge doesn’t proceed, Parker will have to answer to three more counts: reckless endangerment, failing to obey lawful orders and tampering with electric company equipment.
Parker said she logged a complaint.