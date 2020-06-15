Westfield Annapolis mall reopening Saturday with enhanced cleaning guidelines, digital queue system

Westfield Annapolis will reopen its doors Saturday with modified hours and new safety measures, the company announced Monday.
The mall will have modified hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be open noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Westfield Annapolis joins other large retailers including Macy’s and JCPenney that made moves last week to reopen some locations in Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan eased further COVID-19 restrictions.
Although Nordstrom is now open at its Towson location and Nordstrom Rack Harbour Center in Annapolis, the department store will not reopen at Westfield Annapolis.
Macy’s will welcome shoppers to its Westfield Annapolis location.
“Westfield is excited to open our doors again to the Annapolis community as we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Steve Stavropoulos, shopping center manager, said in a statement.
Retail stores can once again allow shoppers inside to browse with public health guidelines in place. Westfield Annapolis anticipates its stores and restaurants to open in phases depending on each store’s ability to meet guidelines and restock after shutting down in March.
Westfield Annapolis’ announcement included details of its health protocol plan, including ramping up cleaning measures in line with CDC and county health guidelines, monitoring the number of shoppers in stores and lines, dispersing crowds and upholding social distancing and adding more hand sanitizer stations.
Curbside pickup services will continue for select retailers. Westfield Annapolis keeps a running list of stores that are reopening and offering curbside pickup on its website at https://www.westfield.com/annapolis/curbside.
Since stores can only have 50% of their normal customer capacity inside the store to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the mall is rolling out a new “digital queue system” called Line Pass. Through the Westfield app, customers can reserve a time slot to enter and shop in a store and avoid waiting in line outside if the store is at capacity. The app will launch on Saturday.
Shoppers can also speak with a customer service representative by video call by texting 410-220-6868.