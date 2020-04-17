‘I do’ under coronavirus restrictions means emergency weddings, ‘change the date cards’ and quarantined newlyweds

Cheri Claggett couldn’t wait for her wedding when she thought it would be on a warm day in May, surrounded by friends and family. At her Annapolis ceremony on Tuesday’s chilly morning, she couldn’t wait for it to be over.
“It was freezing outside so I was ready to go and was just happy that it was over with,” Claggett said.
Claggett and her new husband Jeffrey Wilson are one of the lucky few couples whose weddings were officiated by Anne Arundel County Clerk of Court Scott Poyer over the last few weeks. Poyer is only granting licenses and officiating weddings on an emergency basis — such as those losing health insurance like Claggett — since courts are mostly closed.
Wilson is a Prince George’s County firefighter who has been responding to calls for patients with potential COVID symptoms and Claggett’s health insurance expires at the end of the month.
The couple didn’t want to wait any longer in case something happens, so Poyer married them at Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park in a quick ceremony.
They picked up McDonald’s and wine after to celebrate and Claggett spoke to a reporter that afternoon after taking a nap.
“Happiest day of my life,” Claggett said.
As the coronavirus pandemic intersects wedding season, everyone else’s ceremonies are getting canceled or postponed and re-postponed.
“Because the state of the world at the moment is so unknown, it’s causing bride stress and panic for all the brides into the fall,” said Leslie Jefferson, president of Wedding Savvy wedding and event consulting in Annapolis.
But some couples just can’t wait.
Aaron Rosa and Jessica Kennedy spent more than a year planning the perfect wedding.
The big day was supposed to be Saturday, with more than 200 family members and friends. But when coronavirus restrictions hit Maryland, the Annapolis couple decided to elope with just a handful of loved ones present.
Now, they’re spending their honeymoon in quarantine.
“It’s another step for us learning how to be married for the next 80 years," Rosa said. "We figure if we make it through this COVID crisis we’ll be married forever.”
Instead of the big wedding of their dreams, Rosa and Kennedy had a ceremony of nine to try and keep it to the then-limit of 10 at their wedding photographer’s backyard in Arnold last month.
“We made the most of it,” Rosa said.
The ceremony was pleasant, but the aftermath has been chaotic. A pastor married them, but the Annapolis couple is not legally married since they couldn’t get a marriage license.
They called the courthouse and even offered to sign the license in front of a window for the clerk, but they’ll have to wait until courts open back up, hopefully by their new date to celebrate with family and friends on Aug. 15.
Kennedy can’t join Rosa’s insurance and can’t change her name. Rosa said their lack of a marriage license has caused a rift in their families.
“Some people don’t think that since we’re not legally married, we’re living in sin,” Rosa said. “Who would have ever thought this would be the situation we’re in.”
Change the date
Lindsay Kahler and her fiance, Chris Robinson, aren’t happy to be playing the waiting game either.
The couple was set for a full weekend of events at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club for their wedding on March 21, with guests and family coming from around the country.
Everything was “99% paid for,” she said. And then coronavirus happened.
After venues shut down and Gov. Larry Hogan ordered Maryland residents to stop gathering to slow the spread of the virus, the Crofton couple moved their wedding to Aug. 2. But Kahler is worried it won’t be able to happen then either.
“It takes a little bit of the magic out of it,” Kahler said. “But we keep joking that it’ll be the 8/2 I do redo.”
Before courts closed, Poyer said his team would typically handle an average of 20 marriage licenses and perform an average of 10 wedding ceremonies a day. Lately, his team is issuing about two emergency marriage licenses and performing about four weddings a week.
No guidelines exist for emergency license qualification and Poyer discusses such requests case-by-case with Circuit Judge Laura Ripken, the administrative judge.
Some are for military deployments, some are for couples where one person is going to lose health care and needs to get on their partner’s plan and some have been for people who want to get married before undergoing life-threatening surgery.
“(Marriage is) such an important part of people’s lives,” Poyer said. “We want to help people get through this time anyway we can.”
Poyer asks anyone not in an emergency situation to wait until the courts can open to grant regular marriage licenses, tentatively scheduled for May 4.
“We’ve been getting a ton of calls,” Poyer said. “We’ll be standing by, happy to help anybody who wants to get married when the court reopens.”
He expects a rush of business when that does happen. For Susie Hill, that rush is already here.
This year has been huge for Hill, owner of Paper in the Park stationary shop in Severna Park, since everyone seems to want to get married in 2020. Now, it’ll be her biggest year for re-orders as people cancel or reschedule their weddings.
As she works alone in her closed office and handles all business by phone and email, Hill fills orders for “change the date” cards instead of “save the date.”
“There are lots of ways to handle it tastefully and keep it light because ultimately you do want all these guests to come to your wedding,” Hill said.
She’s one of the few small business owners experiencing a boom in an economy struggling to get through coronavirus. Still, she feels bad for couples who have to announce delaying their big day.
One of her customers ordered reprints since her wedding was moved from April to June, and now she’s not sure if she’ll have to announce another postponement.
“We feel the pain of these brides,” Hill said.
To file an emergency marriage petition, call the clerk’s office at 410-222-1434 or email aaclerkadmin@mdcourts.gov.
Staff Writer Alex Mann contributed to this report.