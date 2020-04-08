Warrior Events helps Annapolis restaurants, first responders and hospital workers with coronavirus meals

Warrior Events has found a creative way to uplift two segments of the Annapolis community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Annapolis-based nonprofit is donating almost-daily meals to area hospital workers and first responders, buying them from Annapolis restaurants limited to carryout by social distancing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in Maryland.
“Supporting first responders fits nicely with our mission statement and we figured this was a way to do so while also supporting the local restaurant owners and their staffs,” said John O’Leary, founder and president of Warrior Events.
O’Leary is also the president of Naptown Events, which organizes the St. Patrick’s Parade and Hooley in Annapolis. Those events raised $10,000 this year and O’Leary split that money between Warrior Events and the Annapolis Police Foundation. Warrior Events works with veterans, first responders and their families.
The funds provided the seed money for purchasing the meals donated to the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
O’Leary and other volunteers started last week with Heroes Pub, Adam’s Ribs of Eastport and Sammy’s Kitchen. They provided lunches and dinners for police headquarters as well as the four firehouses around the city.
Kurt Beall, owner of Heroes Pub, provided discounted trays of macaroni and cheese along with Old Bay chicken strips and a salad for both the fire and police stations.
“It’s a win-win situation," he said. "We’re helping the police officers and firefighters that protect the community while also making a little money during a time when the bar has been forced to close and we’ve been forced to rely entirely on our carryout business.”
Warrior Events added Anne Arundel Medical Center to the program Tuesday. Armadillo’s at City Dock put together 140 lunches for doctors, nurses and other personnel. Mission BBQ in Parole prepared an additional 85 meals for the police and firefighters.
“We are beginning week two of this and the response has been very positive. A lot of people have stepped up to help with this program,” O’Leary said. “If an opportunity to do the right thing presents itself, don’t hesitate. Then take a step back and double, even triple, your efforts, while inspiring others to jump on board.”
O’Leary’s project is one of a number of efforts to connect restaurants, which are shut down for in-person dining under an order by the governor, and people who need food.
Feed Anne Arundel, an initiative between Anne Arundel Connecting Together and owner of the Bread and Butter Kitchen in Eastport, is distributing food to people who have lost their jobs as the economy has come to a standstill.
As word spread about the Warrior Events meal donations, O’Leary has raised almost $10,000 more from groups like the Annapolis and Parole Rotary clubs.
Warrior Events is planning to deliver meals to both Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie on Easter Sunday. Meanwhile, many other Annapolis-area restaurants have joined the effort, including Stan & Joe’s, West End Grill, Fado Irish Pub and Chad’s Barbecue.
“We spent $5,500 at local restaurants in the first week and plan to do about the same amount this week,” O’Leary said. “Hopefully, we can continue to raise money and keep this going for a little while longer.”
O’Leary said Warrior Events intends to add the Maryland State Police barracks on Taylor Avenue as a beneficiary. “Ideally, we would like to expand and grow this effort,” he said.
Alderman Fred Paone, D-Ward 2, volunteered to help load the meals at Armadillo’s this morning.
“I think it’s a great idea to provide meals to our first responders who are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic,” Paone said. “It’s a bonus that it helps keep the local restaurants in business and people employed.”
Driven, an Annapolis-based car service founded by former Navy lacrosse player Eddie McKinnon, volunteered to help deliver the meals to the various recipients. Jeff Leitch of Bayside Marine is also helping to deliver the food.
Patti Norris, a spokeswoman for the Annapolis Police Department, said officers are “extremely grateful” for the lunches and dinners showing up daily.
“It’s absolutely wonderful and is much appreciated by the officers. We’ve been putting the box lunches into the roll call room and the officers stop in and pick them up whenever they can,” said Norris, adding that dispatchers have also been included.
Annapolis officers work 12-hour shifts and often do not have much time to stop eat. Having meals delivered to the station provides a certain level of convenience.
“Mission BBQ brought delivered 50 lunches today and the officers all said they were delicious,” Norris said.
John Wardell, president of the Annapolis Professional Firefighters Local 1926, said all four station houses around Annapolis have benefited.
“Our department has always supported local businesses in every way possible," Wardell said. "To have the love returned to us during this particular crisis shows the camaraderie and brotherhood that exists in Annapolis. This meal donation program was completely unexpected, and I can’t tell you how appreciative all the firefighters are – it means the world.”
To support the meals program, visit www.roundtablerelief.org.