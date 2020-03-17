Alderman Marc Rodriguez postpones resignation to help Annapolis, Ward 5 address coronavirus pandemic

Just over 72 hours after he announced he would be resigning his Ward 5 seat on the City Council, Alderman Marc Rodriguez will be delaying his departure to help his constituents combat the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, after a meeting with Mayor Gavin Buckley, Rodriguez decided it was "the responsible thing to do” to remain alderman to help his Ward 5 constituents deal with the spread of the highly contagious virus.
The alderman said he did not know how long he would be postponing his departure.
“As my resignation was previously planned, it obviously wasn’t planned to coincide with a pandemic, with the coronavirus,” Rodriguez said. “We had a conversation and given the changing paradigm, and the immediate community needs, we decided to delay it.”
Rodriguez had announced Friday he would resign his seat effective March 27 on the same day the Annapolis City Council held a special session to discuss the city’s plans to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. He said he had accepted a job offer in Oregon that starts early next month and called his decision to leave “bittersweet."
The reversal comes as confirmed cases in the state have jumped to 57 or more Tuesday, nearly doubling those reported Monday. Four of those cases are in Anne Arundel County, and it is unclear whether any of them are within Annapolis’ city limits.
Earlier in the day, Buckley said the special election to fill Rodriguez’s seat would be also be delayed due to the pandemic. Because Maryland is currently in a state of emergency, the special election to fill Rodriguez’s seat would have taken place a few weeks after the end of the state of emergency.
In a statement, Buckley said: “I had a conversation with Alderman Rodriguez and we agreed that resigning the seat during the state of emergency was not in the best interests of the City and our communities. We continue to need his leadership in these times.”
Community outreach events in the Hispanic community are being planned, Rodriguez said.
"There are a lot of vulnerable populations and we need to make sure we are addressing all of them.”
On Friday, when asked about the decision to leave at what could be the beginning of a protracted public health crisis, Rodriguez said, “There’s never a perfect timing for things like this," before praising Buckley’s leadership during the crisis.
“I’m completely grateful for the opportunity to serve the city as I have in the last couple years on the council," Rodriguez said. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve done, and I am sorry to leave a town that has been so good to me and that I love and that will always be home, in a way.”
Rodriguez, who was elected in 2017, is in his first term. He is the first Hispanic alderman in city history. He missed six of the last eight Monday night City Council meetings as he finished his final year of law school. He said in January that he planned to complete his term, which ends in 2021.