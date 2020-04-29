About 3,500 students still haven’t connected to Google Classroom; the majority are in Annapolis, Glen Burnie clusters

There are about 3,500 Anne Arundel County students — mostly in the Annapolis cluster — who still have not logged onto Google Classroom as the school system continues online learning, Superintendent George Arlotto said Tuesday night during a virtual town hall hosted by the county’s chapter of the NAACP.
The second highest number of students that have not yet accessed the platform are in the Glen Burnie cluster, he said, and the majority of those 3,500 students are in elementary school.
He called it an “all hands on deck” effort as school faculty, including principals, secretaries and counselors, have helped teachers connect to students to get them adjusted to the online learning environment.
“We are asking teachers to give them grace and time so when we can get them connected they can catch up and do their work,” he said.
Because of the online learning environment, the school system has had to change how it will grade students in the fourth quarter and the Board of Education recently voted to shift grading for high school students and those taking high school courses to an option of a traditional letter grade or a pass/fail.
Arlotto said the school system is working with the vendor, PowerSchool, to present options to the board on how possible that change is in the software at the next evening meeting on May 6.
“We developed several options that we will present to the board. Once that decision is made by the board we will be able to define what that choice will entail,” he said.
Two separate online petitions, created by faculty members at Arundel High and an elementary teacher at Manor View, have urged school board members to adopt a pass/incomplete or a pass/fail grading system and forego giving the option of a letter grade.
The Arundel High Equity team put together an open letter to the school board asking members to use a pass/incomplete for the final quarter of the 2019 to 2020 school year. The petition currently has over 1,530 signatures.
On the petition’s website, the group stated that students are also living through a crisis.
“We believe that if we continue to assign letter grades during a global pandemic, we are sending our students the message that in a moment when they are faced with a life-threatening illness, family turmoil, economic hardship, social isolation, and mental and emotional despair, the thing they should be most worried about is academic grades,” the petition states.
Before sending out the letter, the team cited concerns like lack of access to instruction for those without devices, limited services for students in need, increased work load for school counselors, language barriers and other challenges.
Liz DePriest, an Arundel High teacher and member of the equity team, said students are overwhelmed.
“It feels to me like policy was made with the idea that some students might be able to pull up their GPA during this time period. But I don’t have any students who feel like they’re doing better under this circumstance than they were doing in the classroom,” DePriest said in an interview with The Capital.
During the virtual town hall, School Board President Michelle Corkadel addressed the petition after a member of the group posed a question about the board’s decision.
“I assure you that equity will remain in the forefront and it will be our job and our community’s job to hold us accountable,” she said.
The school system is also considering summer education opportunities.
“That’s all going to be situational dependent on what we’re allowed to do in terms of social distancing, and the health and safety of our students," Arlotto said.
"We’re hoping to expand summer offerings at a variety of levels, particularly for our special education students,” he said.
The school system is also looking for online learning platforms beyond Google Classroom.
Arlotto talked about working with a vendor to create a “comprehensive learning management system,” he said. The superintendent said he would work with the school board on a contract as the COVID-19 crisis has shown the need.
Discussion on grading systems extended to Anne Arundel Community College, where students will be able to choose a traditional letter grade or pass/fail at the end of the semester. When asked about adjusting admissions criteria, AACC President Dawn Lindsay said the college will work with students.
Latest Coronavirus
“We are open ended, we accept all students. We’re going to meet our students where they are and take them hopefully to where they want to go,” she said.