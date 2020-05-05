Virtual job fair hosts Maryland employers that are hiring despite coronavirus, as more than 30,000 were left jobless

Job-seeking residents will be able to get a glimpse of what businesses are hiring amid the global coronavirus pandemic between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at a virtual job fair put on by the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation.
Positions are open at Brightview Senior Living, Tribute Home Care, U.S. Census, Angel’s Food Market, Akal Security and the Baltimore County Police Department, all of which will have 30 minutes to talk about the organization and what types of candidates are being sought.
Though these are the only organizations that are taking part in this virtual event, they are not the only ones hiring. The Workforce Development Corporation regularly posts open jobs on a Facebook page entitled “Anne Arundel County Hot Jobs.”
Interested residents can sign up for the virtual job fair online, and will receive information about the livestream via email.
The event comes as the number of confirmed cases in Anne Arundel County soared past 2,000 on Tuesday, with nearly 100 residents having died from the virus. As the virus has swept across the state, closing businesses and keeping people in their homes, more than 30,000 Anne Arundel residents have been left suddenly jobless.
In addition to connecting job seekers with hiring businesses, Workforce Development also offers career coaching, resume help and other services to support residents through the process.
“If they don’t feel prepared, or after this event maybe they don’t have every piece they need, we’re still here, we’re here to help them be prepared to take their next career step,” said Bekki Leonard, communications and outreach manager with the Workforce Development Corporation.
After a recent virtual hiring event for the U.S. Census, Leonard said at least 90% of the participants had submitted an application within 24 hours. Still, the Census is seeking to employ more census takers, field supervisors and mobile questionnaire assistants.
Two senior care businesses are hiring, amid reports of outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country. Brightview Senior Living has four facilities in the county — Brightview Annapolis, Brightview Crofton Riverwalk, Brightview Severna Park, or Brightview South River.
Two residents died of the coronavirus at Brightview Severna Park in March, according to spokeswoman for the company, and a state database reports at least one confirmed case in a staff member at the location.
The company is hiring an activities assistant; an assisted living manager; caregivers; Certified Nurses Assistants, Geriatric Nurse Assistants, a concierge, cooks, housekeepers and hospitality assistants.
"Geriatric senior care before COVID-19 was desperately in need of a workforce,” Leonard said. “Seniors might be needing a little longer care potentially or if staff are showing any symptoms or anything they’re not working.”
Below is the schedule of businesses that will present Thursday during the job fair and which positions they are currently seeking to fill:
- 1 p.m. US Census: Census Takers, Field Supervisors, Mobile Questionnaire Assistants
- 1:30 p.m. Angel’s Food Market: Cashier, Deli Clerk, Produce Manager, Assistant Grocery Manager
- 2 p.m. Brightview Senior Living: Activities Assistant, Assisted Living Manager, Caregivers, CNA/GNA, CMT, Concierge, Cook, Housekeeper, Hospitality Assistant
- 2:30 p.m. Akal Security: Security Guards at BWI
- 3 p.m. Tribute Home Care: Caregivers, CNA/GNA, Recruiting/Hiring Coordinator
- 3:30 p.m. Baltimore County Police Department: Police Officer, Police Cadet