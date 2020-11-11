Veterans organizations in Anne Arundel suffer financially as result of coronavirus pandemic

There is still a month to go before the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, the resting location for approximately 19,000 veterans.
But Jill Harris, the location coordinator with Wreaths Across America, is worried.
Only 30% of the wreaths for the graves have been sponsored.
The number changes hourly, but as of noon Tuesday, 5,680 were sponsored. Only 13,320 to go.
Wreaths Across America is just one veteran organization that is hurting this year, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused people to tighten their wallets or stop volunteering.
When people hurt financially, one of the first things to go is charitable giving, Harris said. Last year, at the date of the wreath-laying ceremony, 85% of wreaths were sponsored.
That means she needs to get a least another 10,470 wreaths sponsored in a month to be able to lay as many as last year.
Other local cemeteries are also hurting, Harris said. The Annapolis National Cemetery has about 40% of their wreaths sponsored, while the Naval Academy cemetery has 72%. Crownsville has the largest number of graves.
Wreaths are very meaningful to family, friends and loved ones of the veterans buried at the cemetery, as well as those who sponsor, she said.
There’s a saying about dying twice. Once when a person dies, and once when no one says their name. When a wreath is laid at Crownsville, the wreath layers say the person’s name, Harris said.
“A lot of people drive past a cemetery and see headstones,” she said. “To me, they’re not headstones. They’re family members, friends and loved ones.”
American Legion Post 175 in Severna Park is one of the veterans organizations that helps Wreaths Across America, Commander Daniel Leatherman said. There’s nothing worse than walking over a grave without being able to place a wreath on it, he said.
But the post has also tightened its spending. Leatherman said each American Legion post is different, so he cannot speak to all of them, but at Severna Park has noticed two effects of the pandemic.
There was the financial consequences.
The post makes money by renting out its hall and pavilion space. Renting them out could bring a couple of thousand dollars for a single event, he said.
The post has also lottery machines, which helped raise money, he said. With fewer people inside and earlier closing hours because of restrictions meant to slow the virus, gambling made less money this year. The bar at the post makes enough to keep the lights on.
Leatherman’s responsibility is to keep the post financially healthy, which means he might not be able to donate as much to organizations such as Wreaths Across America as the post usually does. He also cannot risk any fines so he is strictly following the county’s restrictions.
But the pandemic also affected the post by making it harder for their people to congregate. When it first closed when the state had stricter coronavirus regulations, he said there were some members who would drive by the post. It was one of the only places they would go to socialize.
“Veterans are more comfortable around veterans,” he said.
The post has not lost any members to COVID-19, but there has been a mental health strain on veterans, in general, Leatherman said.
“Them being isolated, it’s just not good,” he said.
The pandemic has also meant that the post members cannot conduct wellness checks as they usually would or visit veterans who are in nursing homes.
For House of Hope the pandemic affected its number of volunteers, said Executive Director Mario Berninzoni. Patriot House offers transitional housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.
Many of the volunteers were older so they stopped coming as a precaution against contracting the virus. Volunteers could do anything from filing to helping with programs. With fewer volunteers, those tasks fall to staff, Berninzoni said.
That meant House of Hope needed to decide whether to continue with fewer people to help or stop some programs or activities
Financial concerns do exist, as well. At the beginning of the pandemic, people made donations. But federal assistance ends on Dec. 31, and it is not clear if grants will come through again.
The housing cannot just stop in the middle of winter, Berninzoni said.
Winter usually sees more people seek housing, which includes veterans. While there has not been an increase in the number of people seeking help so far, once the statewide moratorium on evictions for those who are affected by the pandemic ends, there could be an increase, as well, he said.
How to help
Harris, Berninzoni and Leatherman all said financial donations can help.
To sponsor wreaths for the Crownsville cemetery, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/MD0235. For Annapolis, wreathsacrossamerica.org/ANCN. For the Naval Academy, wreathsacrossamerica.org/MD0011
To donate to American Legions, Leatherman suggests looking at local posts' websites to see what they may need. Many have donation buttons online. Visit the American Legion Post 175 at legionpost175.org/.
Latest Coronavirus
For House of Hope, financial donations are always helpful. Berninzoni also recommended volunteering, donating goods like cases of water or non-perishable foods or creating small fundraisers for the housing nonprofit. To donate, visit arundelhoh.org/howtohelp/donate.html.