Anne Arundel County expects to hold first clinic to vaccinate children ages 5-11 this Friday

Kalyanaraman said a survey of parents shows about a third of families are eager to vaccinate, a third will wait to see how the first vaccinations go and a third don’t want to vaccinate, similar to what they saw for adult vaccinations. Those numbers are expected to shift as more children are vaccinated, as they did for adults. At least 67% of eligible adults in Anne Arundel have received at least one dose vaccine dose, according to state figures.