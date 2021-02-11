Anne Arundel County Fire Department gives COVID vaccines to about 1,000 public school teachers, staff members

About 1,000 Anne Arundel County Public Schools employees received the coronavirus vaccine during a five-hour clinic at Severna Park High School Thursday afternoon.
About 40 workers from the county fire department are administering vaccinations to the teachers, custodians, food service workers and more, an arrangement Chief Trisha Wolford said brings great pride and a different way for the department to serve the community.
“Our department is so proud of this partnership and vaccinating educators and staff,” she said.
It is just a fraction of the school system’s 12,000-plus employees, but more clinics will be scheduled in the future as vaccines become available.
“It’s been a long time coming and we have a lot of work left to do,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said.
Staff waited in their vehicles for their appointment time, before lining up to go inside the school’s cafeteria. Many were bundled up to protect against the cold weather Thursday.
Terri Bednarik, who provides special education resources to teachers, said she was excited to get the vaccination so she could be around others and visit her mother in Florida.
“It’s been a long year,” she said.
Superintendent George Arlotto said it was an exciting day.
“It’s just another level of safety and security for our staff, students and families as we work to reopen schools on March 1,” he said.
First priority will be given to educators who returned to centers for applied technology and developmental centers this week, as well as custodians and those working in food and nutrition services, Mosier said.
All teachers are being asked to return to school buildings to work by Feb. 17. Elementary students will return to buildings for hybrid learning March 1, and the return of middle and high school students will be staggered between March 8 and 22.
The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County said educators wanted both doses before being asked to return to school buildings to teach in-person. But with elementary students scheduled to return March 1, and between three and four weeks required between doses, it is clear that window of opportunity has closed for many educators.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state will provide free COVID-19 tests for public and private schools as many prepare to reopen for some students.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said he was unaware of Hogan’s offer of testing supplies for school, but said it will enhance the system’s efforts to reopen. Increased availability is a good thing, he said.