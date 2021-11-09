More than 1,000 kids 5-11 vaccinated against COVID in Anne Arundel so far

Over four days, more than 1,000 children were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County, the latest advancement in the county’s push to reduce spread of the virus.
With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11 last week, the region is on a path to recovery and a holiday season with worry-free family gatherings, said Laura Fitzpatrick, medical director of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department. The shot is being offered at county clinics and at after-school clinics planned at 24 schools through Nov. 20, as well as at pediatricians offices and pharmacies.
There are 51,000 children 5-11 in the county, and demand is expected to exceed supply at first, County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said last week.
Fitzpatrick has been waiting for this day, and is excited to help prevent COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
“We’re putting on our superhero muscles so we can be brave and get our shot,” she said.
Fitzpatrick has a 5-year-old daughter herself, and said one way to make vaccination easier for young kids is to keep a positive attitude. She and her husband recorded their vaccinations and showed their daughter the video as a reminder that the “ouch” isn’t so scary.
“We are telling our daughter she is doing her part. She is very enthusiastic,” Fitzpatrick said.
At the hospital, doctors and nurses use topical sprays that ease pain and buzzing devices to confuse nerves to reduce the sharp pain of a shot, she said. She said they are seeing standard responses to the vaccine, including a fever, sore arm, headaches and redness lasting less than 48 hours.
The goal of vaccination is to prevent deaths and hospitalizations, Fitzpatrick said. At AAMC they have had children hospitalized due to COVID, though more children have been transferred to other hospitals for care. Being vaccinated also shortens the required quarantine period for children exposed to the virus to nothing, if the vaccinated child has no symptoms, Fitzpatrick said.
A one-week old has been hospitalized due to COVID in Anne Arundel, and the hospital is also seeing cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children exposed to the virus.
“Kids have changes to the function of their heart, kidneys,” FItzpatrick said. “It is not just stories from afar. We are living it and it’s real.”
She said while risk factors such as obesity are known for older children, in the 5-11 age group it still isn’t clear what makes one kid have a higher risk of severe disease.
While there is misinformation spreading about COVID vaccines causing infertility, Fitzpatrick said she has not seen any evidence of such a risk, and vaccines have been in use for 14 months including vaccine trials. The other thing she tells parents worried about the unsubstantiated risk of infertility: while children are less likely to have severe symptoms, there are those who have died. In Maryland, four children younger than 10 have died according to state figures.
The disease is almost preventable at this point, she said. The prevention is provided by the vaccine.
“What we can’t deal with is a patient that’s not alive,” she said.