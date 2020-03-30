Naval Academy employees may have to borrow sick time as coronavirus pandemic continues

Almost half the Naval Academy’s workforce isn’t being offered hours and full-time and part-time employees may have to borrow sick time if they feel ill as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
No civilian employees have been laid off or furloughed, said Navy Cmdr. Alana Garas, academy spokeswoman. But changes are being felt as the academy has shifted to online classes for the thousands of midshipmen who did not return from spring break.
“With the midshipmen learning remotely many of our day-to-day services or operations on the yard have shut down and there are many Naval Academy team members who have been affected by this,” Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said March 19 in a video address to the academy community.
“Leadership is doing everything to the greatest extent possible to provide them the support they need to get through this challenging time and in an attempt to preserve their means of livelihood.”
The majority of those affected are flex employees, who are called in mostly to help with periods of high demand at the academy or when part-time and full-time employees are unavailable. They aren’t being offered work right now, Garas said. These people work as recreation assistants at the Brigade Sports Complex, sales associates in the gift shop and Midshipmen Store, baristas in the 1845 Coffee Shop and food service staff of the Naval Academy Club and catering business.
Flex employees made up 46% of the academy’s 421 active civilian employees over the last three months, Garas said.
These employees are not guaranteed hours, Garas said. She added that managers are working with flex employees who average more than 10 hours per week to see if they can get training done from home.
“Recognize that for many flex employees, USNA employment is not their primary source of income. For example, many of our tour guides are retirees who have other income that will get them through this crisis,” Garas said.
“We are committed to helping them get through this so we can continue to count on them when business resumes.”
Some flex employees are filling the roles of full-time and part-time employees who are on leave. At The Naval Academy Club, some are working in lunch takeout and delivery.
Construction and custodial employees are still working, Garas said.
Melwood, the contracted custodial services group, shifted its staff from unoccupied buildings to help with additional cleanings of high-touch surfaces in occupied buildings. Construction contractors established social distancing protocols on job sites and have added in measures like handwashing stations, Garas said.
If full-time and part-time personnel who become ill do not have enough sick leave, the academy will advance it to them and those employees will have to pay the academy back, Garas said. Employees are required to repay advanced sick leave at the rate of 50% of their accrued sick leave upon return to normal duties until their debt is satisfied, except in circumstances like permanent disability or death.
Many employees are taking online training usually done later in the year, such as equal employment opportunity, workplace violence prevention and annual privacy act training from home. They have the opportunity to train at home until April 11, Garas said.
Full-time employees can use 80 hours for training/professional development and part-time employees will be allowed up to 60 hours, Garas said.
Ellie Meade, a financial technician who has worked at the academy for 24 years, is one of those people. She’s grateful to be working from home.
“I’m glad the academy is supportive,” Meade said. “We’re keeping on with what we need to do to get these kids graduated.”