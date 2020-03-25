Second Naval Academy midshipman tests positive for coronavirus

A Naval Academy midshipman tested positive Monday for the novel coronavirus, the third case linked to the academy.
In a statement released Tuesday night, the academy said the midshipman is self-quarantined at their home and is receiving medical care. The academy made an identical announcement Monday night, sharing that a midshipman tested positive on Sunday.
Both midshipmen were found to be positive at the locations they were staying away from the academy.
Military health professionals are investigating whether any other academy personnel may have been exposed, the academy said in Tuesday’s announcement.
A civilian employee at the Naval Academy tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday and is being cared for in isolation at his home.
Most of the Brigade of Midshipmen was ordered to stay away at the end of spring break earlier this month and started online learning Friday.
The 4,000-strong Brigade of Midshipmen began its spring break on March 6. But instead of returning to Annapolis the following Monday, the break was extended two weeks until the spread of the virus could be determined.
A handful of mids remained at the Yard during spring break and as academy leadership restricted access to the public.
Maryland confirmed its fourth coronavirus-related death, a Prince George’s man in his 60s, on Tuesday, the same day it sees highest jump in confirmed cases. The total number of cases statewide reached 349, a 21% increase over Monday, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of Maryland’s nonessential businesses.