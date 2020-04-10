Naval Academy cancels 2020 Commissioning Week events in Annapolis

All public Naval Academy Commissioning Week events set for May have been canceled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the academy announced Friday.
“This was a very difficult decision to come to,” Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement released to The Capital Friday.
Buck, who took over as superintendent of the academy in September, said he still plans to graduate and commission the Class of 2020. Details are still unclear.
“It won’t, unfortunately, be the traditional event we’ve all grown accustomed to witnessing," Buck said.
"The Class of 2020 has worked tirelessly for nearly four years for this milestone — I believe we owe it to them to exhaust all efforts in our decision-making and planning process to make this special for them, within the guidelines we’re operating under.”
This is the first time commissioning has been moved in more than 75 years.
Other traditional milestones like the Herndon Climb and Ring Dance are postponed until social distancing protocols in place across the country will permit large-scale events, the academy said in announcing the decision.
“There are certain rites of passage unique to the Naval Academy that every graduate reflects positively upon and thus helps to define and strengthen the Naval Academy experience,” said Capt. T.R. Buchanan, commandant of midshipmen. “Even if not held this May, our midshipmen still deserve the opportunity to enjoy those milestone events.”
The announcement that thousands of families won’t be descending on Annapolis next month for the annual celebration is the latest blow for the Annapolis economy. Employees at hotels and restaurants are among thousands of local workers laid off as the country has almost completely shut down under social distancing restrictions.
Two Annapolis hotels have closed their doors, the Westin Annapolis and Graduate Annapolis.
“We’re sad, but obviously public safety is the most important thing. We’re all having to make adjustments so we can get to the other side of this pandemic,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said.
“I feel bad for the families who are not going to have the beautiful ceremony that goes on with it, no Blue Angels and all that.”
Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel has been bracing for this moment, preparing to lose the biggest week in Annapolis tourism.
“Your heart goes out to the midshipman who spent four years working hard to graduate and it means a lot to their families, but it also impacts all of us in Annapolis,” Acting Chairman Gary Jobson said.
“It’s a great chance for Annapolis to showcase itself to the rest of the country and we don’t have that opportunity this year. It’s the kind of thing we have to do for the moment until this virus passes.
Hotels are generally at around 85% occupancy during Commissioning Week, with liquor and grocery stores also getting a boost from families staying in short-term rentals, Del Signore said. Restaurants and bars would also lose the business of day-trippers from around the region coming to see the Blue Angels.
The Naval Academy Athletic Association will issue refunds to families that purchased suites at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for graduation day, Navy sports information director Scott Strasemeier said.
While he’s disappointed for Annapolis businesses, Jobson supports the academy’s decision.
“It took some courage to do it but they’ve done the right thing,” Jobson said.
Most of the Brigade of Midshipmen was ordered to stay away at the end of spring break in early March and started online learning on March 20.
The 4,000-strong brigade began its spring break on March 6. But instead of returning to Annapolis the following Monday, the break was extended two weeks until the spread of the virus could be determined.
A handful of mids remained at the Yard during spring break as academy leadership restricted access to the public.