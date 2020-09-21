Anne Arundel County’s economy slowly recovers as hospitals, hospitality, retail industry try to bounce back after coronavirus lockdowns

Anne Arundel County’s economy is slowly recovering from steep and widespread job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The recovery will be challenging as record-high unemployment claims continue, and some workers permanently lose their jobs.
Economists report slow but stable recovery as various industries add jobs, hire back employees and operate with fewer state restrictions. But trepidation over a potential fall wave in coronavirus cases, the uncertainty of another federal stimulus bill and the upcoming presidential election signal the economy is far from fully rebounding.
“Best we know at this point is we won’t be back to levels seen in 2019 until there’s some certainty around a vaccine and confidence in it,” said Alex Marre, regional economist at the Baltimore branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Maryland is showing positive signs in its modest recovery. The state added 24,200 jobs in August and the unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 7%. The U.S. unemployment rate stands at 8.4%. Anne Arundel County’s unemployment rate for August is not yet available. Maryland’s unemployment was about 3.8% in August 2019, according to the Maryland Department of Labor data. Anne Arundel County’s unemployment spiked to 9.8% in April, dropping to 6.7% by July.
Even as the state steadily climbs out of the hole created by sudden and staggering job losses, many residents face permanent job losses as furloughs turn to layoffs, and struggling stores close their doors for good. Other workers can’t return to their jobs because their children are online learning.
The number of Anne Arundel County residents filing for state and federal financial assistance has bounced between 700 and 800 people each week since August, down from a staggering peak of 10,500 claims filed the first week of April that leveled out to around 2,000 claims per week in June and July. Around 830 Anne Arundel County residents and 13,000 Marylanders filed for benefits the week ending Sept. 12.
One person who lost her job permanently is Annapolis resident Elizabeth Tanner. The part-time X-ray technician opened a letter from Anne Arundel Medical Center one morning in early August, informing her she no longer had a job.
“Nobody reached out to us. Nobody received an answer to an email. It was complete silence,” Tanner said.
Though Luminis Health, the parent company of AAMC and Doctors Community Hospital in Prince George’s County, had to lay off a small percentage of its workforce, the hospital system has seen an encouraging upturn in its patient volumes that haven’t yet reached pre-pandemic levels.
Hospitals across the state lost a significant amount of revenue when elective surgeries were halted for over a month. Education and health services industries seem to have stabilized over the summer, although total employment is down 7.6% compared to 2019, according to Federal Reserve data.
Luminis Health expects to layoff around 70 employees from its workforce of more than 6,400 employees, including 1,800 medical staff. Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, as part of the University of Maryland Medical System, has not furloughed or laid-off workers from its 3,300 person staff.
“We’ve made extraordinary changes to how we operate, work together, and deliver care—all while maintaining our high level of patient care,” Luminis Health said in a statement. “We worked hard to secure and spend wisely the various COVID-19 federal and state dollars to manage the immediate impact of our reduced activity across the system. We also took immediate and thoughtful actions—initiating furloughs with continuing benefits and staff reassignment to other roles wherever possible, implementing salary reductions, and shoring up Employee Hardship Funds. We are implementing plans to redesign much of our work, and we will continue working to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and return our system to financial stability so we remain a strong community resource.”
The leisure, hospitality and foodservice industry were hit first and hardest when the coronavirus emerged in Maryland. Hotels, entertainment venues and stores are still hurting with a daunting 22.7% drop in employment across the state compared to 2019.
Brick and mortar retail in densely populated areas like downtown Annapolis and Arundel Mills continue to struggle. Workers who return to retail and service jobs are experiencing fewer hours and lower tips, said Bekki Leonard, communications and outreach manager for Anne Arundel Workforce Development.
Ruth and Max Suberi, owners of Enchanted Arts and Sole Comfort in Annapolis announced Wednesday they are closing their store after 33 years of business because of the pandemic.
The couple planned to pass the store down to their son, but after seeing their revenues plunge in recent months, they felt there was no other option but to close their physical location. They are considering this retirement as they plan to sell some goods online from home.
Maryland gained 5,800 hospitality jobs back over the summer and regained around 55% of lost hospitality jobs since March as people resumed vacation travel. But those customers are expected to thin out in winter months while business travel has mostly fallen off.
Marriott SpringHill Suites in Annapolis had to furlough and layoff 45 people on staff in March after Gov. Larry Hogan issued travel restrictions. The hotel rehired staff and welcomed back guests in June. Labor Day Weekend brought a similar rate of business compared to 2019.
Construction has remained a strong sector in Maryland and throughout the pandemic as firms worked through a backlog in projects this spring. Employment has increased by 2.3% in 2020 compared to 2019.
Other businesses are eagerly looking for workers to fill transportation and health care needs. Amazon announced Monday a plan to hire 4,400 employees at its Maryland facilities as part of a massive expansion to meet soaring demand brought by the pandemic.
In Anne Arundel County, Hanover shipping and trucking company Strike Force Logistics is looking for drivers while senior living homes search for home health aides and caregivers, Leonard said.
Anne Arundel Workforce Development plans an outdoor job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Anne Arundel County Career Center in Linthicum Heights.