Another 719 Anne Arundel residents file for benefits as signs of regional recovery emerge

Another 719 Anne Arundel County residents and 11,875 Marylanders filed a jobless claim last week, even as more than 1 million Americans overall filed for state and federal financial assistance.
The August decline in new claimants shows Maryland is climbing out the of a hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic as Maryland and Anne Arundel County reopen and people regain some confidence in leaving their homes to shop and dine. But the outbreak continues to permanently cut jobs and close businesses even as some areas of the economy recover from spring months spent in a near-total lockdown.
The leisure and hospitality industry was hit first and hardest by the economic lockdown enacted to slow coronavirus spread. The industry gained back 26,100 jobs in July, a promising sign the industry is improving although employment is down 25% compared to 2019, said Alex Marre, regional economist at the Baltimore branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“On the hotel side, we’re been hearing a mixed story. Hotels that primarily serve business travel have continued to experience a lot of losses, hotels next to airports, for example,” Marre said. “But the ones on the coasts and in places where people are taking vacations ... there was some pent up demand.”
Despite signs of improvement in July, economists are concerned about the uncertainty the pandemic brought in August, with an increase in coronavirus cases, no Congressional agreement on future stabilization payments and an uptick in new unemployment claims for the week ending August 15.
Nationally, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that just over 1 million Americans sought jobless aid last week, dropping by 98,000 from 1.1 million claims filed the week before.
The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March, an unprecedented streak. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they had never topped 700,000 in a week.
New claims made in Anne Arundel County peaked in early April with 10,573 claims made in one week. The numbers then steadily declined and hovered around 2,000 new claims filed per week in June and July. Weekly claims fell below 1,000 for the first time in Anne Arundel County in early August.
Latest Coronavirus
The Associated Press contributed to this report.