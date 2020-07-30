Jobless claims in Anne Arundel County drop by 20%, Maryland unemployment claims decrease by nearly 30%

Nearly 1,500 Anne Arundel County residents filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week, the lowest rate since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Around 2,000 residents have filed for state and federal financial assistance each week for the past month. This week marks the end of a weekly $600 boost to aid provided by states’ unemployment assistance programs, funded by the federal CARES Act, for each resident who lost their job because of the pandemic.
Congress is negotiating another aid package that could extend the extra unemployment support, though likely at less than $600. With the extra $600, roughly two-thirds of the unemployed are receiving more than they earned at their former jobs, research has shown.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance benefits saw another bump last week, the second week the rate of claims has increased. Around 1.4 million people filed a jobless claim last week, an increase of 12,000 applications.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday the economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%.
The estimated second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.
Last quarter’s drop followed a 5% fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession triggered by the virus, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.
The contraction in the spring was driven by a deep pullback in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity. Spending by consumers collapsed at a 34.6% annual rate as travel all but froze and shutdown orders forced many restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other retail establishments to close.
States across the country are rolling back reopening efforts and reimposing restrictions on businesses and non-essential activities as coronavirus cases spike in Florida, Texas and Arizona and rise in many others, including Maryland and Anne Arundel County.
Maryland’s reopening is paused in response to an increasing number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. Gov. Larry Hogan did not add or loosen the restriction on businesses but did mandate mask-wearing in all indoor and outdoor public spaces, a measure Anne Arundel County implemented three weeks ago.
Although still staggeringly high, the number of jobless claims filed in Anne Arundel County the week ending July 25 dropped by 20% compared to the week prior. New claims in Maryland also dropped by 28% compared to the previous week with 23,839 people filing for assistance, the lowest weekly amount since March.
