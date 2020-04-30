Another 3,000 Anne Arundel County residents file for unemployment last week amid coronavirus pandemic

More than 3,000 Anne Arundel residents filed for unemployment last week, a slight drop from last week’s count of 4,441 claims. Jobless claims across Maryland also took a small dip, with more than 37,000 jobless claims filed, down from 47,545 claims.
The weekly tally now includes self-employed and gig workers who are out of work, although the website designated for these workers was only running for two days last week and was riddled with a myriad of technical issues due to overwhelming demand. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that on average 33 new accounts are created per minute with an average 780 claims filed an hour.
The department of labor saw more people file for unemployment since mid-March when coronavirus first disrupted the state than it did for all of last year with 387,5554 Marylanders filing a jobless claim since March 1. The trend continues to follow the national pattern, where 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total jobless claims to 30 million.
“With all of the economic struggles that people are already going through, they should not have to worry about getting the resources that they need and that they deserve,” Hogan said in a press conference Wednesday.
In the six days since Beacon launched and crashed the same day, the website — touted as a solution to streamlining the state’s inundated unemployment insurance system — activated over 245,000 accounts while more than 100,000 new claims have been submitted and more than 273,000 weekly certifications have been filed, according to Maryland Department of Labor.
Hogan admitted Wednesday that the department of labor and the IT contractor hired to create the website have failed. The labor department has since said it reassigned over 150 state employees and hired 100 new employees, along with partnering with a vendor to bring in 200 additional call and claim takers to help with the unprecedented rate of claimants.
Maryland Department of Labor posted several video tutorials and handbooks on social media in recent days to walk claimants through the filing process and address common issues shared by frustrated residents in dire need to file for emergency financial assistance.
We will be posting a series of tutorial videos throughout the day to help Marylanders navigate the new BEACON One-Stop application. The first video will explain how to activate and login to your account. To watch the video, visit https://t.co/BX1XWIS9cb.— MD Department of Labor (@MD_Labor) April 29, 2020
This article will be updated.