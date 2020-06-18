2,720 more Anne Arundel residents file jobless claims, Maryland labor department tries to speed up process

Another 2,720 Anne Arundel County residents filed jobless claims filed last week, while Maryland saw an increase of 41,941 unemployment benefits filed the week ending in June 13.
Despite significant changes to the state unemployment portal and other efforts to send emergency cash to thousands of Marylanders who have recently been laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 71,000 claims have been stuck in the state’s system and thousands of people have still not received money or experienced gaps in payment.
Around 13% of claims filed since the pandemic created a crushing wave of business closures have been blocked or are pending because of unresolved issues. More than 500,000 Marylanders — or roughly one in six people working in the state — have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus arrived, including 53,000 more people who sought the help the week ending June 6. That’s 10,000 more than the week before.
Maryland Department of Labor changed how the process claims on June 11 to speed up the procedure. Some regular unemployment insurance claims that previously filed were “reclassified” as a PUA claim, or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which the federal government implemented through the CARES Act for gig workers and self-employed contractors, who are otherwise not eligible for benefits.
In Anne Arundel County, 3,426 normal unemployment insurance claims were reclassified as PUA claims, which the state labor department does not consider to be a new claim. Around 1,260 people filed a regular jobless claim and 1,396 people filed a new PUA claim, while 56 people filed a PEUC claim. A PEUC claim stands for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and extends benefits for an additional 13 weeks for unemployed workers whose regular benefits are set to expire.
Statewide, 22,902 people filed a regular jobless claim and 19,039 people filed a PUA or PEUC claim.
Across the country, 1.5 million additional laid-off workers sought unemployment benefits last week. After hitting a historic record of unemployment this spring, the rate of claims has been steadily trending downward for 11 weeks, though surpassing any amount of normal weekly claims seen before the pandemic.
The total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly, reflecting the return of some to their old jobs.
The job market appears to have begun a slow recovery. In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs. The unemployment rate declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%.
Even with the May hiring gain, nearly 21 million people are officially classified as unemployed. And including people the government said had been erroneously categorized as employed in May and those who lost jobs but didn’t look for new ones, 32.5 million people are out of work, economists estimate.
The steady decline in jobless claims follows some other encouraging reports that suggest the lifting of shutdown orders has sparked some pent-up demand from consumers, whose spending largely drives the economy. Most economic gauges remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, though, and some analysts question whether the recent gains can be sustained, especially if the virus were to surge back.
Latest Coronavirus
The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this report.