Anne Arundel crosses 60,000 unemployment claims during coronavirus pandemic, 662,600 claims filed in Maryland

Another 3,786 Anne Arundel County residents filed a jobless claim last week, bringing the county total to 61,060 unemployment benefit claims filed since the coronavirus shuttered businesses in March, according to state labor department data.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced further reopening guidelines for parts of the economy Wednesday, including restaurants allowing outdoor dining, but the lasting effects of a months-long shutdown are expected to be grave as the country lurches into a deep recession.
Statewide, 48,963 more claimants filed for emergency financial assistance and more than 662,639 Marylanders have sought unemployment benefits since the pandemic swept the state.
Marylanders join an additional 2.1 million people who applied for unemployment last week, a figure that tops the country’s total claims at 41 million people, though not all claimants are still unemployed. Around 21 million people are receiving financial assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The national jobless rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression and many economists expect it will near 20% in May.
This story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.