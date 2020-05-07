Anne Arundel unemployment claims triple as new categories of workers qualify

Almost 10,000 more Anne Arundel County residents filed for unemployment last week, a three-fold spike compared to a week earlier driven by claims filed by new categories of workers allowed for by temporary federal benefits, state data shows.
Statewide, unemployment claims experienced a similar jump, with more than 109,000 Marylanders filing for unemployment last week, according to state data released Thursday. Some 496,763 Maryland residents have filed for unemployment since March 1, including 47,778 from Anne Arundel County.
The significant increase in claims is driven by the state including for the first time in the tally claims filed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, information released by the state shows.
The CARES act, according to the state’s Department of Labor, allows for people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig-economy workers, those who have an insufficient work history, or those who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits since July 1 to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
More than 4,030 county residents applied for the special coronavirus pandemic assistance claims last week, which was more than the 3,269 county residents who filed for unemployment a week earlier, according to the state data.
As of Thursday morning, more than 28,000 Marylanders had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus. The disease has killed at least 1,338 more residents, with 99 deaths suspected to be attributable to the disease.
Nationally, nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.
The Labor Department’s report Thursday suggests that layoffs, while still breathtakingly high, are steadily declining after sharp spikes in late March and early April. Initial claims for unemployment aid have now fallen for five straight weeks, from a peak of nearly 6.9 million during the week that ended March 28.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story will be updated.