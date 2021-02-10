Anne Arundel County Schools’ COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers, staff starts Thursday

A clinic at Severna Park High School to vaccinate educators is scheduled to launch Thursday, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said, though they are keeping their eye on the weather and forecast conditions that could make driving dangerous.
Mosier said teachers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until their appointment time, and they will enter the building through one door and exit through another, so people do not walk past one another. The school system has partnered with the fire department, whose employees will administer doses to educators during the clinic.
Mosier said they have 1,000 doses to distribute Thursday. How many days the clinic will operate and how many people it will serve depends on the amount of vaccine they can get, Mosier said.
First priority will be given to educators who returned to centers for applied technology and developmental centers this week, as well as custodians and those working in food and nutrition services, Mosier said.
All teachers are being asked to return to school buildings to work by Feb. 17. Elementary students will return to buildings for hybrid learning March 1, and the return of middle and high school students will be staggered between March 8 and March 22.
The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County said educators wanted both doses before being asked to return to school buildings to teach in-person. But with elementary students scheduled to return March 1, and between three and four weeks required between doses, it is clear that window of opportunity has closed for many educators.
When asked what he would say to educators who returned this week prior to the launch of the vaccination clinic, County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed remorse at the pace of vaccinations. He said he dreaded the possibility that March would arrive and they would be this far behind.
“I hate that we’ve not delivered on getting you vaccinated,” he said in a text message. “We’ve finally gotten started and I will fight for every dose from every provider that has a state allocation until every teacher is served.”