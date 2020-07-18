Anne Arundel shuts down children’s theater performance for violating coronavirus rules

Anne Arundel County health officials shut down a children’s theater production of “Willy Wonka” Friday night, saying it did not meet health restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision to halt the production at the county fairgrounds in Crownsville may have been the first time the county has shut down a private enterprise for violating health and safety rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Elin Jones, a spokesperson for the health department.
The Talent Machine production was allowed to complete its sold-out show Friday night, Jones said.But the remaining eight presentations, scheduled to run through July 26, were canceled because they failed to meet current restrictions, she said.
Jones pointed to the Maryland Department of Health guidelines that took effect in June, which prohibit performances in “theaters, concert halls, amphitheaters and other similar venues” in front of a live audience.
In a statement emailed to The Capital on Saturday, Talent Machine Director Lea Capps said the theater group is working with the Health Department to meet social distancing guidelines so the production can continue. A health department official presented her with the order not to hold the following shows, which Capps said misidentified the company.
Capps said children in the cast have been working to put on the production despite challenges presented coronavirus restrictions.
“They auditioned for the show via Zoom and many rehearsals were conducted remotely,” Capps wrote. “All in-person practices were undertaken with appropriate social distancing, mask-wearing, sanitization, and COVID protocol in place.”
The company worked with the Anne Arundel County Fair to stage the musical at an outdoor stage, limiting the audience to 100 and other safety measures, she said.
“We have been operating in strict accordance with the CDC and local government COVID guidelines. All performers and guests have had masks in place during all rehearsals and last night’s performance,” Capps wrote in her email.
Early Friday, the company said the show was sold out.
“We are working with representatives of the health department to implement the required guidelines so we can proceed safely and still give our kids the opportunity to perform the show on which they have worked so hard,” Capps wrote.
The Talent Machine has been producing youth theater for three decades in Annapolis. It presents three full-length musicals each, normally in the Key Auditorium at St. John’s College.
Anne Arundel County currently requires masks in public spaces where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. It also limits the number of people who can gather, and the number of people who can be a confined space such as a retail store by a formula using square footage.
Capps said the actors were wearing clear masks during the performance and in images from rehearsal posted on social media in advance of the show.
The Anne Arundel County Fair board of directors voted Tuesday to cancel the 2020 county fair, an annual and popular event held at the fairgrounds in September.