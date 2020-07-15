Anne Arundel County enforcement focuses on education, not fines, as health officials raise coronavirus-surge alarm

Rising coronavirus metrics in Anne Arundel County are showing signs of a oncoming surge, officials warned Wednesday.
The second straight week of rising positivity rates despite increased testing and increased hospitalization rates indicate that Anne Arundel County could be on the brink of a second wave of the virus, said Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The virus has already infected at least 5,683, killed at least 203 and left more than 70,000 county residents unemployed.
Now, after reopenings over the past two months, officials say they are cracking down on enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing policies, particularly in bars and restaurants, which will determine how hard a second wave of the virus hits the community.
On Wednesday, Kalyanaraman took to Twitter to encourage mask-wearing and appropriate public health practices.
“The warning signs are growing that we are in the early stages of a surge,” Kalyanaraman wrote. “Ultimately you control what happens next. The more you decrease #risk the more chance we have to #Crushthecurve (yeah, we’re there again).”
Gov. Larry Hogan has expressed particular concern about younger adults visiting bars and spreading the virus — the positivity rate for residents under 35 is now 85% higher than adults over the age of 35, Hogan said.
“We are going to try to get our counties to enforce the rules that have been in place for months,” Hogan said, noting a letter he sent Tuesday to local leaders.
He said he is not currently considering rolling back reopening permissions for bars and restaurants, but “if this gets out of control; if people continue to not follow the rules, we’ll have to take another look.”
On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced that an employee at the Odenton Library had tested positive for the virus, and the North Arundel Aquatic Center was being cleaned after a patron tested positive. Fat Boys Crab Shack in Gambrills is also closed until further notice after one employee tested positive, and the other roughly 50 employees are awaiting test results.
Ramped up enforcement in Anne Arundel County now includes Department of Health compliance checks at restaurants and bars during peak evening hours, where inspectors will approach establishment managers if it appears patrons or staff are not complying with social distancing policies.
“They will give a reminder that this is an order, it is serious and usually people are very compliant,” said Department of Health spokesperson Elin Jones. “We talk to the manager and the manager is usually very understanding because no one wants to have to close a business because of an outbreak.”
Since March 20, the Department of Health has received 613 complaints of violations and has issued 34 orders of immediate compliance, or warnings, related to coronavirus restriction violations.
No citations or fines have been issued as of Wednesday, Jones said.
“We educate the facility to enforce the criteria. This inspection program is to gain immediate compliance to eliminate the health risk, not to instate a financial cost to a facility,” said Environmental Health Bureau Director Don Curtian.
“No citations have been issued by Health because the facilities have complied immediately. On the majority of our complaint investigations, we find no violations because the person who was reported in violation not wearing a mask was someone that was seen ‘last weekend or yesterday.’”
County Executive Steuart Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer said the approach will still be mostly complaint-driven, with the goal being education rather than enforcement.
The Department of Health has received an increase of complaints of non-compliance over the last week, Jones said, with residents concerned about their safety calling, emailing, and submitting formal reports through an online form.
If an establishment repeatedly disregards policies and warnings, that is when a fine will be issued, Jones said.
In bars, where standing and gathering is not permitted, Jones said, “Sometimes people just become lax and become complacent. They assume nothing is going to happen if they just do it for a few minutes.”
Trumbauer said he understands there are groups of people that don’t want the government telling them to wear masks, but a mask is likely less objectionable than the government closing a business.
At a press conference Wednesday, Hogan reminded residents that everyone is still safer at home.
“Young people should avoid crowded bars, house parties and large gatherings of any kind,” Hogan said. “You are not only putting yourselves at risk. You’re also risking the lives of your parents, your grandparents and other vulnerable people in the community.”
Jones said she hopes the ramped-up enforcement on the county level will be productive and won’t setback the county’s progress.
“We are all hoping that everyone works together on this,” Jones said. “We just have to.”