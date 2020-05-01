This Anne Arundel police officer helps others on their worst days. When coronavirus sent him to the ICU, he needed their support.

Thomas said his symptoms came about abruptly. He lifted weights with his wife one night and went to work the next morning. But by 4:15 p.m., March 23, he was having chills. At home, his temperature checked in at 101 degrees. He called his captain and self-quarantined for 10 days. He didn’t know if it was the virus that had by that point swept across the globe and taken hold in America.