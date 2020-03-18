St. John’s College in Annapolis cancels May commencement, AACC urges faculty and staff to telecommute

St. John’s College will join other colleges and universities around the country, telling students not to come back to the Annapolis campus and shift to online learning for the rest of the semester. It also canceled the May 10 commencement ceremony.
Anne Arundel Community College, which has already made the shift, this week asked faculty and staff to telecommute as much as possible.
The decisions follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders to limit gathers to very small groups and new guidelines from the Center for Preventative Control that include closing schools for at least eight weeks to stop the spread of the novel strain, COVID-19.
“The bottom line is that faculty and staff should plan to telecommute and not come to the college unless physical presence is required for essential and designated critical functions as communicated by supervisors,” President Dawn Lindsay said on Wednesday in a release.
Staff will resume work on March 30 after an extended spring break, but will practice social distancing, staggered schedules and alternate workdays within the office, Lindsay stated.
For student services, the campus will use remote support where possible. In general, the college will use flexible scheduling and rely more so on telecommuting.
From Monday to March 27, the campus is closed for scheduled spring break. Classes will resume on April 6 but will use online and remote learning.
St. John’s told students and faculty Thursday that the college will use distance learning for the rest of the semester, President Panayiotis Kanelos announced.
The college has not made an announcement about the April 18 Annapolis Cup, the annual croquet matchup with the Naval Academy.
The residence halls will remain open for students who cannot return home. For students who need to return to campus to collect belongings, the college is working on preparations and guidelines but did not specify a date.
On Monday, the graduate institute will begin distance learning.
In addition, the college is creating a fund to help students in financial trouble, and ask students who may need help to reach out to the school’s assistant dean.
Due to the public gathering regulation, St. John’s will not hold the commencement ceremony on May 10, the originally planned date. The college is looking at alternatives “to provide the best possible experience given the circumstances,” Kanelos said.
“I want to reassure you personally that no matter your circumstances or location, we are fully committed to providing access to the program and to completing the remainder of the academic year without abatement and with as little disruption as possible,” Kanelos said in an email addressed to the campus.