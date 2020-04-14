Parents of special education students juggle changes to education plans as learning goes online in Anne Arundel

In the face of a health pandemic and statewide school closures, a Ruth Parker Eason mother must balance work, a clean and disinfected home and care for her 15-year-old daughter, who is prone to seizures and other health concerns.
The thing Jill Pelovitz said has to take a backseat right now is education.
"I feel bad because I can’t support the teachers the way I want to," she said.
“Most families in my position, our number one priority is to prevent our child from getting sick — whether it is coronavirus or another illness,” said Pelovitz, whose daughter attends one of the county’s specialty centers.
As families with children who have severe medical needs remain home, monitor who comes in the house and keep up with daily routines — like Pelovitz — they must now tackle another priority.
Online learning for county public school students resumed Tuesday and for the past week, special educators have worked to address a challenging question: How do you provide individualized education for children online?
Anne Arundel Public Schools have taken what is called an individualized education program for students and modified services and accommodations and formatted them for the new learning environment.
Jan Delph, a special educator at Severna Park Middle said the new plans, called individualized continuity of learning plans, were based off the original documents agreed upon by the schools and the parents to provide students with disabilities an education plan.
“There is a continuum of services and how it is delivered based on the family, the student, the technology and their IEP,” Delph said. “It really looks like a map going in 20 different directions but it will settle down.”
For the 2019 to 2020 school year, the school system supports 9,433 IEP plans and 5,171 section 504 plans, which provide academic accommodations for students with disabilities. Teachers and parents were expected to review the new plans together for online learning, said school spokesman Bob Mosier.
Some parents noted that the new plans reduced services and instruction time.
Another Ruth Parker Eason parent said that her son’s new plan has three hours of instruction time for each day but only two academic goals set. Julia Michael reached back out to her son’s teacher after reviewing the plan.
“I don’t blame the school. I said to (his teacher), these are extraordinary times and we understand that but just two goals," Michael asked.
After she went over her son’s Google Classroom she was able to see what lessons will look like but said via email that parents “are expected to be educators and find resources at home to complete the tasks with our children.”
Michael said her son also requires a touch screen, something he would have used normally if still in school. So far, the school system has passed out 4,000 Chromebooks to high school seniors and families who have no devices.
Michael said the school resubmitted a request for a touch screen computer.
“Right now, he doesn’t have the ability to do his work. If they did start, he wouldn’t have the ability to start. He’d have to use my computer and it wouldn’t be one-on-one,” she said.
Technology has been a question for special educators as well. Delph said parents had concerns about using Google Meet. She said some parents expressed to her that they would not like their children to be on camera so she told them they could keep the camera off.
In general, the online learning process will need to be collaborative, Delph said.
“It is really going to be a learning curve to get students to become comfortable with e-learning and get them comfortable with the routine in their day that affords them the best opportunity to make progress,” she said.
Throughout remote learning, one concern raised by multiple parents was possible regression the longer their children are out of the classroom.
Michael said for her son she expects regression because whenever he returns to school there are losses in his learning. She said a possible solution could be to extend the school year into the summer.
During the hiatus until April 24, an Arundel Middle parent said she has hired a tutor.
“We’re definitely concerned about regression and the amount that he has been given, I am sure he will regress. We are trying to keep up and maybe we will because we had to hire a tutor,” Amy Ladd said.
Once schools are back in session both Ladd and Michael said they hope the school system works with students to address the lost time and services.
Pelovitz and her husband will hold a meeting this week to go over their daughter Nadiya Pelovitz’s plan with her teacher.
“They are really relying on the families but families have to work. It is really hard to even do this,” Pelovitz said. “I am going to do my best to access this but I am going to document everything so when we meet at the table and school resumes we can address what her needs are in the moment.”
In the meantime, to keep her family in good spirits despite the circumstances, Pelovitz said they have done activities together as a family, from cooking to singing songs from artists like Beach Boys or John Lennon.
“My family is together and we are not running from place to place,” she said. “We are spending time together, making dinner every day, and eating together.”
For other families who may deal with a scary reality of having their nonverbal child in a hospital or not being able to leave the home for fear of compromising their child’s health, Pelovitz said to carve out time to spend together and create a structure for sake of normalcy.
“My biggest thing is that people recognize there is a population of families and children who are severely impacted by their disability. They are struggling and they will get hit the hardest,” she said.
“Reach out to those families and friends, they are incredibly isolated and they don’t want to feel isolated.”