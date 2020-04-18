Archbishop Spalding students recreate school in Minecraft

The last days of school for seniors at Archbishop Spalding are always a big deal. Students dress up for Spirit Week, destroy their uniforms and spend their last days having fun and saying goodbye. But the Class of 2020 didn’t get that.
Anne Arundel County schools shut down for coronavirus precautions in March and will stay shut down through at least May 15, so seniors never got a chance to properly say goodbye.
“It was disappointing to us to know our last day was just some day at school,” Zach Zarus said.
So Zarus used his last days as a senior to take a break from virtual learning and create a virtual Spalding. He and about 20 other students created the private Catholic school in Severn using the video game Minecraft.
Using Google Earth, looking at photos and working from memory, they spent the last month building an almost exact layout of offices and classrooms across different wings along with the cafeteria, chapel, gyms, sports fields, parking lots, gardens and greenery.
The virtual school also has lockers that players can store items in and includes one improvement from the real school: a rooftop pool seniors have spent generations tricking freshmen into believing in.
“I was literally in tears when I was watching them make this,” Zarus’ mother, Sue Steinbrook said.
She was proud to share that her son received a Presidential Scholarship to the University of Maryland for Aerospace Engineering.
Other students who helped build the virtual school include Justin Jacobs, Christian Jensen, Logan Wise, Hope Wilson and Erik Guest.
“We were bored. We’re not in school and I guess we wanted to bring school together somehow,” Guest said. “Most of the fun was just building it and remembering the school.”
Spalding President Kathy Mahar was impressed when she took a tour of the virtual school.
“I can’t even imagine the number of hours it took for them to do that. ... I think the building in Minecraft looks better than it does in person,” Mahar said. “Talk about creativity. Holy cow!"