Archbishop Spalding closes for 3 days as community member is tested for coronavirus

Archbishop Spaling High School in Severn will be closed for three school days as a community member awaits results from a coronavirus test, school officials said in an email Wednesday.
The email did not say whether the person being tested is a student, staff or faculty member. The person was tested after experiencing symptoms related to the illness.
“We ask that you and your children refrain from speculating about the identity of the individual involved, especially on social media,” school president Kathleen Mahar and principal Amy Cannon wrote in the email.
School representatives could not be reached for comment.
The school will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday pending the test results. If the results are positive, the school will take the next steps with the Department of Health, according to the email. The school is prepared to conduct classes remotely, administrators wrote.
The school has also canceled all out-of-state and international school trips indefinitely in alignment with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
Archbishop Spalding varsity boys’ lacrosse coach Brian Phipps said, “who knows what’s gonna happen next.”
Thursday’s home game against Westlake (Texas) and Saturday’s contest at Bullis has been canceled.
"A lot of it is out of our control. I think our students’ safety is priority No. 1 and hopefully, that is all good and taken care of, and if the higher-ups and administration give us the green light then we’ll be excited to play,” he said.
