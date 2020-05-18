Anne Arundel using $5 million from CARES Act to help small businesses prepare to reopen

Money for protective gear, barriers or dividers; sanitation products; signage; technology for virtual meetings; and consultation or training to ensure compliance will soon be available to local small businesses in the form of $10,000 grants, doled out by Anne Arundel County from a $101 million pot of federal relief funds.
The global coronavirus pandemic has wildly reshaped what public life looks like around the world, and when the small businesses that create a backdrop for life in Anne Arundel County reopen after coronavirus-forced dormancy, nearly everything will be different.
At least during phase one of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan, they’ll only be able to operate at 50% capacity; employees and customers will have to cover their faces; they’ll have to clean and disinfect like never before and will have to use colorful floor markings to keep people a safe distance from each other.
Businesses in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis will be eligible for grants of up to $10,000 from a $5 million allotment regardless of whether they were required to close at all during the pandemic. The application portal is expected to open in early June, but officials said they announced the program to encourage businesses to begin planning for safety sooner than later.
It’s still unclear when nonessential businesses will open back up, as Hogan’s most recent plan passes the burden of choice on to local jurisdictions, as long as they operate under his prescribed safety guidelines. County Executive Steuart Pittman hasn’t promised to lift any restrictions or let businesses reopen immediately.
Hogan said not every county will be ready to reopen, thus his decision to let local leaders make the call. In Anne Arundel County, local health department data reveals cases and deaths continue to rise, as hospitalizations are leveling — not decreasing. Other state identified metrics for reopening, like establishing stockpile of protective gear, have also not yet been achieved.
Though it may not be this week, eventually nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen and when they can, Pittman said he wants them to be able to do so safely.
“Local government will never have the resources to prevent the economic disruptions brought on by this pandemic, but we can step in to help small local businesses meet the challenges they face in protecting both their customers and their employees from COVID-19.” Pittman said. “This program not only helps our small businesses to reopen safely, but it allows them to implement best practices that will serve the future public health needs of our county.”
Businesses within the city and county are eligible to apply if they employ fewer than 50 people. The county is encouraging minority, women and veteran-owned businesses to apply.
Latest Coronavirus
Some industries are not eligible, regardless of their size or local ownership, including adult bookstores, adult video shops, other adult entertainment facilities, gambling facilities, gun shops, liquor stores, massage parlors, pawnshops, check cashing establishments, tanning salons, tattoo parlors or firms involved in multi-level marketing, according to the Economic Development Corporation.