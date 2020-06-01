Six Flags testing site in Upper Marlboro open on Wednesdays and Fridays; tested 1,686 people on first day

A new coronavirus testing site at Six Flags in Upper Marlboro will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, the state announced Monday.
On Friday, the site’s first day in operation, 1,686 people were tested, according to a release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. When the first community testing site opened up in Prince George’s County at FedEx Field on March 30, officials had the capacity to test only 100 people a day three days per week.
At the Six Flags site no appointment is needed, there is no out-of-pocket cost, and patients don’t need to exhibit symptoms or have concerns about potential exposure, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Information on scheduling an appointment at other testing sites around the state can be found at coronavirus.maryland.gov.